12 August 2025,

Tuesday

National News

Punjab Police Arrest Five Pakistan-backed Terrorists Ahead of Independence Day

Punjab Police have arrested five terrorists affiliated with the Pakistan-backed terrorist organisation, Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). The police recovered one 86P hand grenade, a .30 bore pistol, and several other weapons from their possession.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 12, 2025

Punjab Police arrested 5 Pak-backed terrorists
पंजाब पुलिस ने एक पाकिस्तान समर्थित आतंकी संगठन का खुलासा किया ( फोटो - आईएएनएस )

In a major operation ahead of Independence Day, Punjab Police have busted a Pakistan-backed terrorist organisation. Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, and SBS Nagar police jointly exposed this Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist network and arrested five terrorists. This terrorist group was planning attacks on Independence Day, which the police have completely foiled. An 86P hand grenade, a .30 bore pistol, two cartridges, and two empty shells of .30 bore were recovered from these accused.

Apprehended from Tonk and Jaipur, Rajasthan

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, while giving this information on Tuesday, said that this network was handled from abroad. It was operated by Mannu Agwan, Gopi Nawashahria, and Jishan Akhtar under the instructions of Harvinder Rinda, a BKI operative based in Pakistan. Five suspects linked to this network were apprehended from Tonk and Jaipur districts of Rajasthan. These terrorists planned to attack a liquor shop in SBS Nagar, Punjab. They were also tasked with carrying out similar attacks on Independence Day.

One Accused Attacked Police

All five terrorists were receiving direct instructions from Jishan Akhtar and Mannu Agwan. In a statement on X, the DGP said that while one of the five accused was being taken to recover something, he attacked the police. In the ensuing police retaliation, the accused was injured and admitted to the hospital for treatment. An FIR has been registered in this case at the Nawanshahr police station.

Published on:

12 Aug 2025 03:45 pm

English News / National News / Punjab Police Arrest Five Pakistan-backed Terrorists Ahead of Independence Day
