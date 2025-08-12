Punjab Police Arrest Five Pakistan-backed Terrorists Ahead of Independence Day

In a major operation ahead of Independence Day, Punjab Police have busted a Pakistan-backed terrorist organisation. Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, and SBS Nagar police jointly exposed this Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist network and arrested five terrorists. This terrorist group was planning attacks on Independence Day, which the police have completely foiled. An 86P hand grenade, a .30 bore pistol, two cartridges, and two empty shells of .30 bore were recovered from these accused.
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, while giving this information on Tuesday, said that this network was handled from abroad. It was operated by Mannu Agwan, Gopi Nawashahria, and Jishan Akhtar under the instructions of Harvinder Rinda, a BKI operative based in Pakistan. Five suspects linked to this network were apprehended from Tonk and Jaipur districts of Rajasthan. These terrorists planned to attack a liquor shop in SBS Nagar, Punjab. They were also tasked with carrying out similar attacks on Independence Day.
All five terrorists were receiving direct instructions from Jishan Akhtar and Mannu Agwan. In a statement on X, the DGP said that while one of the five accused was being taken to recover something, he attacked the police. In the ensuing police retaliation, the accused was injured and admitted to the hospital for treatment. An FIR has been registered in this case at the Nawanshahr police station.