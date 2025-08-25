Punjab Police Arrest Four Bambiha Gang Shooters, Recover Four Firearms

Punjab Police have arrested four active members of the Davinder Bambiha gang in a major crackdown against organised crime. The arrested accused have been identified as Satnam Singh alias Satti, Gurpreet alias Guri, Sarm Singh alias Rinku, and Deepak Singh. They were allegedly planning to execute a major robbery.
According to police, during a checkpoint operation in Barnala, when the police tried to stop the accused, they opened fire on the police party. However, the police personnel, displaying courage and alertness, not only overpowered the attackers but also arrested them along with their vehicle.
Four weapons, including a Jigana pistol, three other pistols (.30 and .32 bore), and live cartridges, have been recovered from the accused. The Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab Police shared information about this operation on the social media platform ‘X’, stating that Satnam Singh alias Satti is a notorious criminal against whom more than 22 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act, and NDPS Act, have been registered. Meanwhile, Sarm Singh and Deepak Singh are also involved in the narcotics trade. The DGP said that interrogation of the accused is underway and further significant revelations are expected soon.
The DGP also added in his statement that Punjab Police is fully committed to eradicating gangster networks and organised crime syndicates to maintain peace and security in the state. This action is being considered part of Punjab Police's zero-tolerance policy against crime. This success not only reflects the preparedness of the Barnala police but also sends a message that Punjab Police will not show any leniency towards criminals.