Punjab Police Arrest Four Bambiha Gang Shooters, Recover Four Firearms

Four weapons, including a Jigana pistol, three other pistols (.30 and .32 bore), and live cartridges, have been recovered from the accused. The Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab Police shared information about this operation on the social media platform ‘X’, stating that Satnam Singh alias Satti is a notorious criminal against whom more than 22 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act, and NDPS Act, have been registered. Meanwhile, Sarm Singh and Deepak Singh are also involved in the narcotics trade. The DGP said that interrogation of the accused is underway and further significant revelations are expected soon.