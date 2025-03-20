Punjab Police Clears Khanauri and Shambu Borders After 13 Months of Farmers' Protest; 700 Detained

700 Farmers Detained According to media reports, approximately 700 farmers were detained at the Khanauri border. Meanwhile, Punjab Police detained farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher in Mohali. Clashes occurred between the police and security forces during this time.

Internet Services Suspended Following the clashes between police and farmers, internet services were suspended in the Khanauri border area and surrounding districts. Internet services were also suspended in several other areas of Punjab. Attack on Farmers a Conspiracy: Channi Former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi stated, regarding the detention of farmer leaders by the Punjab Police, that the attack on farmers is part of a conspiracy. He claimed that a major attack is being planned not only on Punjab but on the entire farming community. He mentioned that a meeting was scheduled for 4 May, and the attack was launched subsequently. He asserted that the farmers were not blocking the road, but the government was, and that the farmers wanted to go to Delhi. He further stated that Punjab was being pushed back into the same difficult situation it had emerged from.