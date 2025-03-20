Punjab Police Clears Khanauri and Shambu Borders After 13 Months of Farmers' Protest; 700 Detained

Farmer Protest: For 13 months, farmers had been staging a protest at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders in Punjab, demanding Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops and other demands. On Wednesday night, police took significant action, removing the farmers from the Shambhu and Khanauri borders. The police used bulldozers to demolish the farmers’ sheds and stage. It should be noted that farmers had been protesting at these two locations since 13 February 2024.
700 Farmers Detained
According to media reports, approximately 700 farmers were detained at the Khanauri border. Meanwhile, Punjab Police detained farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher in Mohali. Clashes occurred between the police and security forces during this time.
Internet Services Suspended
Following the clashes between police and farmers, internet services were suspended in the Khanauri border area and surrounding districts. Internet services were also suspended in several other areas of Punjab.
Attack on Farmers a Conspiracy: Channi
Former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi stated, regarding the detention of farmer leaders by the Punjab Police, that the attack on farmers is part of a conspiracy. He claimed that a major attack is being planned not only on Punjab but on the entire farming community. He mentioned that a meeting was scheduled for 4 May, and the attack was launched subsequently. He asserted that the farmers were not blocking the road, but the government was, and that the farmers wanted to go to Delhi. He further stated that Punjab was being pushed back into the same difficult situation it had emerged from.
Area Cleared After Warning
Patiala SSP Nanak Singh stated that farmers had been protesting at the Shambhu border for a long time. After giving them a proper warning in the presence of a duty magistrate, the police cleared the area. Some people expressed a desire to go home, so they were put on buses and sent home. In addition, structures and vehicles are being removed from the area. He said that the entire road will be cleared and opened for traffic. Haryana Police will also begin its action. As soon as they clear their side, movement on the highway will resume. He added that there was no need to use force as there was no resistance. The farmers cooperated well and boarded the buses themselves.
