Punjab Police Seize ISIS-Linked Weapons Cache, Five Arrested; What Was Pakistan's Plan?

Punjab Police have successfully thwarted a terror plot in India, recovering a consignment of weapons linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency. Amritsar Rural Police, in collaboration with central agencies, have dismantled a cross-border smuggling network.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Maninder Singh of Amritsar Rural provided details of the operation. He stated that five individuals have been arrested. The weapons consignment was sent by an individual named Rana, linked to an ISI-sponsored terrorist group.
SSP Singh further explained that Amritsar Rural Police, in a joint operation with central agencies, apprehended five individuals. The recovered items included an AK-series assault rifle, 90 live cartridges, two magazines, two Glock pistols, four Glock magazines, and ₹7.5 lakh in drug money.
The five arrested individuals were intercepted in Kaler village while transporting the weapons in a car. Preliminary investigations revealed that Nav Pandori, a close associate of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, had ordered the consignment.
SSP Singh added that there is suspicion of Rana’s links to BKI (Babbar Khalsa International) terrorist elements. Rana allegedly used a drone to deliver the consignment. This follows a separate incident on Saturday where Amritsar police arrested four drug smugglers and seized 6 kg of heroin.
Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, during a press conference, stated that four major smugglers were arrested and 6.106 kg of heroin was recovered. Sarabjit Joban emerged as the main kingpin, having long been involved in identifying various locations to deliver consignments into Indian territory.