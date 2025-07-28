Punjab Tragedy: Six Dead, Two Missing After Pickup Truck Plunges into Canal

In a tragic accident late Sunday night in Ludhiana district, Punjab, a pickup truck carrying devotees returning from Mata Naina Devi plunged into the Sirhind canal. Six people died in the accident, while two remain missing.
The accident occurred near the Jagera canal bridge on Malerkotla Road when a Mahindra pickup carrying 25 devotees veered off the road and into the canal. Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jyoti Yadav stated that of the 25 people in the vehicle, 22 were rescued, but six died—two children, three women, and one man. Two others are missing, and a rescue operation with divers is underway to locate them.
According to local sources, the group had visited the Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh and were returning to their village, Manakwal. The accident occurred due to the driver losing control of the vehicle. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals and are receiving treatment. Some injured have been referred to hospitals in Ludhiana and Khanna.
Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain and Khanna SSP Jyoti Yadav visited the scene and oversaw rescue efforts. Payal MLA Manwinder Giaspura indicated that the death toll may exceed seven. Manakwal village Sarpanch Kesar Singh stated that 25 villagers went to Naina Devi on 26 July in a single pickup truck.
Police and administration have launched an investigation into the accident. Preliminary information suggests the vehicle was overloaded, which may have contributed to the accident. The administration has intensified the search for the missing persons and contacted the irrigation department to lower the canal water level.