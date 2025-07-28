Punjab Tragedy: Six Dead, Two Missing After Pickup Truck Plunges into Canal

The accident occurred near the Jagera canal bridge on Malerkotla Road when a Mahindra pickup carrying 25 devotees veered off the road and into the canal. Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jyoti Yadav stated that of the 25 people in the vehicle, 22 were rescued, but six died—two children, three women, and one man. Two others are missing, and a rescue operation with divers is underway to locate them.