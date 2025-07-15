Punjab’s Anti-Sacrilege Bill: Life Imprisonment, Heavy Fine for Religious Text Desecration

The Aam Aadmi Party government introduced a bill against the desecration of religious texts in the Punjab Legislative Assembly on 14 July. This bill proposes life imprisonment for those who desecrate religious texts. The Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scriptures Bill, 2025, was approved in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mann before the commencement of the third day of the Punjab Legislative Assembly's special session. In recent years, several instances of desecration of religious texts and institutions have occurred in Punjab. In light of this, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann introduced the ‘Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scriptures Bill 2025’ for discussion in the House.