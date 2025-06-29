Puri Stampede: Government Announces Compensation, Officials Transferred

CM Orders Investigation The Chief Minister has ordered a detailed administrative inquiry under the supervision of the Development Commissioner. The order for the inquiry has been issued. Chanchal Rana has been appointed as the new District Collector, while Pinak Mishra has assumed charge as the new SP.

Stampede in the Morning A stampede occurred on Sunday morning near the Gundicha Temple in the Saradhabali area of Puri due to a large crowd, resulting in the death of three devotees and injuries to 50 others. The deceased have been identified as Premakant Mohanty, Basanti Sahu, and Prabhati Das, all residents of Khurda district.

Puri Rath Yatra stampede: Puri District Collector and SP transferred; DCP Vishnu Pati and Commandant Ajay Padhi have been suspended for negligence of duty: Odisha CMO Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi announced a financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the next of kin of each… pic.twitter.com/RWSdn3XRYv— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2025 CM Apologises to Devotees CM Majhi also apologised to the devotees of Lord Jagannath for the incident. In a post on the social media platform X, he wrote: "I and my government apologise to all Jagannath devotees. We express our condolences to the families of the devotees who lost their lives in the stampede. We pray to Lord Jagannath to give them the strength to bear this grief."