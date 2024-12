Stampede like situation in Hyderabad after Laththi Charge during #Pushpa2 premiere. A kid lost consciousness & his well-being is still not known. Celebrating heroes to this level is brutally sick. Will #AlluArjun take responsibility for this? pic.twitter.com/VbkpmRFqrW — Avishek Goyal (@AG_knocks) December 4, 2024

The chaos ensued when fans went out of control to see the actor during the screening. The incident took place outside the Sandhya Theater, where a woman died and two were injured.According to the information, the woman was identified as Revati from Dilshukhnagar. The woman had come to watch the premiere of the film with her husband Bhaskar and two children. Around 10:30 pm, a large crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of actor Allu Arjun, and in the chaos, the woman died.