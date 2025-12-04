Putin on PM Modi's Stance on US Tariffs: 'Modi is Not One to Come Under Pressure'

Russian President Putin with Indian PM Modi (Image: IANS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in India on Thursday evening for a two-day visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly embraced the Russian President and personally welcomed him at Terminal 3 of Delhi's Palam Airport. They then departed from the airport in the same car.
The Russian President, in an interview with India Today, commented on PM Modi's stance on US tariffs. He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not someone who succumbs to pressure, such as the imposition of tariffs by the US on India's oil trade with Moscow.
During the interview, Putin was questioned about the use of sanctions by the US and Western countries to halt India-Russia oil trade. He responded by saying that the world has seen that they cannot talk to India the way they did 77 years ago. India is a great power.
During the interview, the Russian President stated that Prime Minister Modi is not someone who easily succumbs to pressure. The Indian people can certainly be proud of their leader. This is quite clear. His stance is firm and clear, without any confrontation. Our goal is not to provoke conflict; rather, we aim to protect our legitimate rights. India also desires the same.
Russian President Putin also praised 'Make in India'. He stated that their collaborative efforts are significant as they extend beyond their mutual relations. He said, "Prime Minister Modi has set very challenging tasks for the country – first for himself, then for the administration, and for the nation."
He emphasised Modi's call for indigenous manufacturing: "For example, take his famous 'Make in India' slogan. It has a practical dimension, which also includes our bilateral relations."
Prime Minister Modi will host a dinner for Russian President Putin at his residence, reminiscent of the hospitality extended by Putin to PM Modi during his visit to Moscow last year. This is Putin's first visit to India since the start of Russia's war with Ukraine in 2022.
