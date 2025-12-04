4 December 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Putin on PM Modi's Stance on US Tariffs: 'Modi is Not One to Come Under Pressure'

Russian President said that Prime Minister Modi is not a person who easily comes under pressure. The Indian public can certainly be proud of their leader.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 04, 2025

Vladimir Putin,Prime Minister Narendra Modi,India-Russia defense relations,

Russian President Putin with Indian PM Modi (Image: IANS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in India on Thursday evening for a two-day visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly embraced the Russian President and personally welcomed him at Terminal 3 of Delhi's Palam Airport. They then departed from the airport in the same car.

The Russian President, in an interview with India Today, commented on PM Modi's stance on US tariffs. He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not someone who succumbs to pressure, such as the imposition of tariffs by the US on India's oil trade with Moscow.

During the interview, Putin was questioned about the use of sanctions by the US and Western countries to halt India-Russia oil trade. He responded by saying that the world has seen that they cannot talk to India the way they did 77 years ago. India is a great power.

‘Modi is not someone who succumbs to pressure’

During the interview, the Russian President stated that Prime Minister Modi is not someone who easily succumbs to pressure. The Indian people can certainly be proud of their leader. This is quite clear. His stance is firm and clear, without any confrontation. Our goal is not to provoke conflict; rather, we aim to protect our legitimate rights. India also desires the same.

Praise for 'Make in India'

Russian President Putin also praised 'Make in India'. He stated that their collaborative efforts are significant as they extend beyond their mutual relations. He said, "Prime Minister Modi has set very challenging tasks for the country – first for himself, then for the administration, and for the nation."

He emphasised Modi's call for indigenous manufacturing: "For example, take his famous 'Make in India' slogan. It has a practical dimension, which also includes our bilateral relations."

PM Modi to host dinner

Prime Minister Modi will host a dinner for Russian President Putin at his residence, reminiscent of the hospitality extended by Putin to PM Modi during his visit to Moscow last year. This is Putin's first visit to India since the start of Russia's war with Ukraine in 2022.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

04 Dec 2025 10:38 pm

English News / National News / Putin on PM Modi's Stance on US Tariffs: 'Modi is Not One to Come Under Pressure'

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.