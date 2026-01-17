Rafale jets proved their might in Operation Sindoor; 114 more get defence ministry nod

The Indian government has taken a significant decision to enhance the strength of the Indian Air Force. The Ministry of Defence has approved the purchase of 114 Rafale fighter jets from the French fighter jet company Dassault. This proposal will now be presented for approval at the next meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. It is likely to receive final approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.