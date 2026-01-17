17 January 2026,

Saturday

National News

Rafale jets proved their might in Operation Sindoor; 114 more get defence ministry nod

During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force targeted terrorist bases in Pakistan using Rafale jets. After witnessing the prowess of the Rafale, the Indian government has now approved the purchase of 114 new Rafale jets.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 17, 2026

rafale

Rafale fighter jet

The Indian government has taken a significant decision to enhance the strength of the Indian Air Force. The Ministry of Defence has approved the purchase of 114 Rafale fighter jets from the French fighter jet company Dassault. This proposal will now be presented for approval at the next meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. It is likely to receive final approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Last year, the Indian Air Force had sent a formal proposal to the Ministry of Defence for the procurement of an additional 114 Rafale fighter jets. India and France may soon sign the final agreement for these 114 fighter jets next month.

Procurement of 26 Rafale Marines for the Navy

In April last year, India signed a historic agreement worth ₹63,000 crore with France to purchase 26 Rafale-M fighter jets to further strengthen the Indian Navy. This procurement will be made under an inter-governmental agreement, ensuring direct supply of aircraft without any intermediaries. The agreement is for 22 single-seater jets and four two-seater trainer aircraft, with deliveries expected to be completed by 2031.

Dassault's Joint Venture with Tata

Furthermore, in June 2025, Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited signed four transfer of production agreements for the manufacturing of Rafale fighter jet fuselages in India, a significant step towards strengthening the country's aerospace manufacturing capabilities and supporting global supply chains.

The first fuselage parts are expected to roll off the assembly line in FY2028, with the plant expected to supply up to two complete fuselages per month. Tata Advanced Systems will establish a state-of-the-art production facility in Hyderabad for manufacturing key structural parts of the Rafale, including the rear fuselage side panels, the complete rear fuselage, the central fuselage, and the forward fuselage.

Updated on:

17 Jan 2026 08:10 am

Published on:

17 Jan 2026 08:09 am

