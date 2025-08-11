Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Detained During ECI Protest; Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Barriers

Opposition Parties' Attack on ECI: The opposition is continuously questioning the impartiality of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a Congress MP, is accusing the ECI and the BJP of vote theft. Today, a protest march led by him from Parliament to the ECI headquarters has commenced.
On the 16th day of the Parliament's monsoon session, the Lok Sabha was adjourned until 2 PM due to disruptions. Following this, over 250 opposition MPs began a protest march to the Election Commission office. The opposition MPs are marching with banners reading 'Save the Vote'. Regarding the opposition MPs' march, Delhi Police stated that they had not sought permission for it.
Delhi Police has detained several leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha; Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra; and TMC MP Sagarika Ghose, who were marching towards the Election Commission office. After being detained, Priyanka Gandhi stated, "They are scared; the government is cowardly."
Following his detention, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote: "Today, as we were going to meet the Election Commission, all INDIA alliance MPs were stopped and detained. The truth about vote theft is now before the country. This fight is not political – it is a fight to protect democracy, the Constitution, and the right of ‘one person, one vote’. A united opposition and every voter in the country demands a clean voter list. And we will get this right no matter what."
New Delhi DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla stated that they were in constant contact with the Election Commission. The ECI had sent them a letter stating that a maximum of 30 party members could come to the Election Commission, but over 200 leaders arrived. They were stopped due to security and law and order concerns. Some MPs also attempted to jump the barricades.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav jumped over police barricades as Delhi Police stopped INDIA bloc leaders marching from Parliament to the Election Commission of India, protesting against alleged 'voter fraud' during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Delhi Police stopped INDIA bloc leaders marching from Parliament to the Election Commission of India, protesting against alleged 'voter fraud' during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. During the protest, Priyanka Gandhi, MP from Kerala's Wayanad seat, also strongly protested against the Election Commission.
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh stated, “Yesterday, I clearly wrote to the Election Commission that all opposition MPs are peacefully marching from Parliament to the Election Commission and collectively want to present a document to the Election Commission regarding the SIR. This was our demand. Sadly, the Election Commission, which has now become the ‘Election Commission of the BJP’, did not respond to the letter and now says only 30 MPs can come. We have been stopped; we are not being allowed to go to the Election Commission.”