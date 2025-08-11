Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Detained During ECI Protest; Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Barriers

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh stated, “Yesterday, I clearly wrote to the Election Commission that all opposition MPs are peacefully marching from Parliament to the Election Commission and collectively want to present a document to the Election Commission regarding the SIR. This was our demand. Sadly, the Election Commission, which has now become the ‘Election Commission of the BJP’, did not respond to the letter and now says only 30 MPs can come. We have been stopped; we are not being allowed to go to the Election Commission.”