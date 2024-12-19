scriptRahul Gandhi accused of pushing BJP MPs; Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput injured, hospitalised | Rahul Gandhi accused of pushing BJP MPs; Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput injured, hospitalized | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Rahul Gandhi accused of pushing BJP MPs; Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput injured, hospitalised

BJP MP Mukesh Rajput’s condition remains critical; he has been admitted to the ICU of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi

New DelhiDec 19, 2024 / 02:54 pm

Patrika Desk

A political controversy erupted on Thursday following Amit Shah’s remarks on B.R. Ambedkar, leading to a protest by the opposition at Parliament’s ‘Makar Dwar’. During the protest, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is accused of pushing two BJP MPs, resulting in their injuries. BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput sustained injuries in the ensuing scuffle within the Parliament complex.
BJP MP Mukesh Rajput’s condition remains critical; he has been admitted to the ICU of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi. ANI reported that Sarangi was also hospitalised following the clash near Makar Dwar. Pratap Chandra Sarangi sustained a head injury. He claimed, “Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me, causing me to fall. I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who fell on me.”

Rahul Claims BJP MPs Were Pushing Him

Responding to the BJP MPs’ allegations, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, alleged that BJP MPs were attempting to block the entrance to the Parliament building and were pushing him. Speaking to reporters after the incident, Gandhi stated, “I was trying to enter Parliament, and BJP MPs were stopping me, pushing me, and threatening me.” When asked if Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi were also pushed, he responded, “It happened, but we are not bothered by this pushing and shoving.”

BJP and Congress Trade Accusations

He pointed towards Makar Dwar, saying, “This is the entrance to Parliament. We have the right to enter, and BJP members were stopping us.” Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the Lok Sabha Speaker, alleging that BJP MPs physically pushed him near Makar Dwar, causing him to lose his balance and fall. He urged the Speaker to order an inquiry into the incident, stating that it was an attack not only on him but also on the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and the Congress President.

News / National News / Rahul Gandhi accused of pushing BJP MPs; Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput injured, hospitalised

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi accused of pushing BJP MPs; Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput injured, hospitalised

National News

Rahul Gandhi accused of pushing BJP MPs; Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput injured, hospitalised

6 hours ago

Nationwide Protests Against Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Issue, Opposition Parties Make These Demands

National News

Nationwide Protests Against Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Issue, Opposition Parties Make These Demands

9 hours ago

Mumbai Boat Accident: 13 Dead, PM Modi Announces Compensation

National News

Mumbai Boat Accident: 13 Dead, PM Modi Announces Compensation

9 hours ago

After R Ashwin, Who’s Next? More Indian Cricketers Likely to Follow Suit After Border-Gavaskar Trophy; These Players in Line

Sports

After R Ashwin, Who’s Next? More Indian Cricketers Likely to Follow Suit After Border-Gavaskar Trophy; These Players in Line

9 hours ago

Latest National News

Mumbai Boat Accident: 13 Dead, PM Modi Announces Compensation

National News

Mumbai Boat Accident: 13 Dead, PM Modi Announces Compensation

9 hours ago

Nationwide Protests Against Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Issue, Opposition Parties Make These Demands

National News

Nationwide Protests Against Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Issue, Opposition Parties Make These Demands

9 hours ago

Can you travel for free on trains for Maha Kumbh? Indian Railways provides this response

National News

Can you travel for free on trains for Maha Kumbh? Indian Railways provides this response

1 day ago

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

National News

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.