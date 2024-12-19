Rahul Gandhi accused of pushing BJP MPs; Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput injured, hospitalised

#WATCH | Earlier visuals when Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi moved to the spot where BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi was seated after sustaining a head injury following jostling with INDIA alliance MPs. Sarangi is now admitted to RML hospital for medical treatment. (Video: BJP leader… pic.twitter.com/LmxhvaykHe— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024 BJP MP Mukesh Rajput’s condition remains critical; he has been admitted to the ICU of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi. ANI reported that Sarangi was also hospitalised following the clash near Makar Dwar. Pratap Chandra Sarangi sustained a head injury. He claimed, “Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me, causing me to fall. I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who fell on me.” BJP MP Mukesh Rajput’s condition remains critical; he has been admitted to the ICU of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi. ANI reported that Sarangi was also hospitalised following the clash near Makar Dwar. Pratap Chandra Sarangi sustained a head injury. He claimed, “Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me, causing me to fall. I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who fell on me.”

Delhi | BJP MP Mukesh Rajput also got injured. His condition is serious and he has been admitted to the ICU of RML hospital https://t.co/q1RSr2BWqu — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024 Rahul Claims BJP MPs Were Pushing Him Responding to the BJP MPs’ allegations, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, alleged that BJP MPs were attempting to block the entrance to the Parliament building and were pushing him. Speaking to reporters after the incident, Gandhi stated, “I was trying to enter Parliament, and BJP MPs were stopping me, pushing me, and threatening me.” When asked if Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi were also pushed, he responded, “It happened, but we are not bothered by this pushing and shoving.” Responding to the BJP MPs’ allegations, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, alleged that BJP MPs were attempting to block the entrance to the Parliament building and were pushing him. Speaking to reporters after the incident, Gandhi stated, “I was trying to enter Parliament, and BJP MPs were stopping me, pushing me, and threatening me.” When asked if Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi were also pushed, he responded, “It happened, but we are not bothered by this pushing and shoving.”