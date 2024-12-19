Rahul Gandhi accused of pushing BJP MPs; Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput injured, hospitalised

BJP MP Mukesh Rajput’s condition remains critical; he has been admitted to the ICU of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi. ANI reported that Sarangi was also hospitalised following the clash near Makar Dwar. Pratap Chandra Sarangi sustained a head injury. He claimed, “Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me, causing me to fall. I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who fell on me.”
Rahul Claims BJP MPs Were Pushing Him Responding to the BJP MPs’ allegations, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, alleged that BJP MPs were attempting to block the entrance to the Parliament building and were pushing him. Speaking to reporters after the incident, Gandhi stated, “I was trying to enter Parliament, and BJP MPs were stopping me, pushing me, and threatening me.” When asked if Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi were also pushed, he responded, “It happened, but we are not bothered by this pushing and shoving.”
BJP and Congress Trade Accusations He pointed towards Makar Dwar, saying, “This is the entrance to Parliament. We have the right to enter, and BJP members were stopping us.” Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the Lok Sabha Speaker, alleging that BJP MPs physically pushed him near Makar Dwar, causing him to lose his balance and fall. He urged the Speaker to order an inquiry into the incident, stating that it was an attack not only on him but also on the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and the Congress President.