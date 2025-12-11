11 December 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Rahul Gandhi challenges Amit Shah to open debate on ‘vote theft’ press conferences

As soon as Amit Shah was heard in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi immediately stood up and said, "Discuss all three of my 'vote theft' press conferences."

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 11, 2025

(Photo-IANS)

A heated debate took place in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during the winter session of Parliament between Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over electoral reforms and SIR (Systematic Intensive Revision). Rahul Gandhi challenged Amit Shah to an open debate right there in the House. The Congress party made the video of this moment viral on social media.

Amit Shah Mentions Nehru to Atal

During his address in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah stated that SIR has been conducted from the time of Nehru to Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He questioned why no one opposed it then and why the opposition is raising objections now. Referring to Rahul Gandhi's three press conferences, he sarcastically remarked, "One was a simple one, the second was an atom bomb one, and the third was a hydrogen bomb one – I will respond to each of them."

Rahul Gandhi Issues Challenge in the House

Upon hearing Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi immediately stood up and said, "You should discuss my three 'vote theft' press conferences." Accepting Rahul's challenge, Amit Shah smiled and replied, "I will give a complete response to the Leader of Opposition's three press conferences. I am ready to answer every question."

Will Infiltrators Decide the Prime Minister and Chief Minister? Amit Shah

The Home Minister raised a question in the House, "Can the democracy of any country remain safe if infiltrators decide who will become the Prime Minister and Chief Minister?" He asserted that a voter should not have more than one vote, and the names of deceased individuals should not be on the voter list. He added that SIR is a purification of the voter list, which keeps elections pure.

SIR Being Conducted in 2025 After 2004

Amit Shah clarified, "After 2004, SIR is being conducted now in 2025, and this time the NDA government is in power. No political party had opposed it before, as it is a process to keep the election process clean. If the voter list itself is polluted, how can elections in a democracy remain clean? It is necessary to conduct a special intensive revision of the voter list from time to time. Therefore, the Election Commission has decided to conduct SIR in 2025."

Following Rahul Gandhi's challenge, loud cheers and slogans echoed in the House. All eyes are now on when and how Amit Shah will provide a detailed response to Rahul's three press conferences.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Parliament winter session

Published on:

11 Dec 2025 01:53 pm

English News / National News / Rahul Gandhi challenges Amit Shah to open debate on ‘vote theft’ press conferences

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Parliament winter session

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.