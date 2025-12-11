Rahul Gandhi challenges Amit Shah to open debate on ‘vote theft’ press conferences

(Photo-IANS)
A heated debate took place in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during the winter session of Parliament between Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over electoral reforms and SIR (Systematic Intensive Revision). Rahul Gandhi challenged Amit Shah to an open debate right there in the House. The Congress party made the video of this moment viral on social media.
During his address in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah stated that SIR has been conducted from the time of Nehru to Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He questioned why no one opposed it then and why the opposition is raising objections now. Referring to Rahul Gandhi's three press conferences, he sarcastically remarked, "One was a simple one, the second was an atom bomb one, and the third was a hydrogen bomb one – I will respond to each of them."
Upon hearing Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi immediately stood up and said, "You should discuss my three 'vote theft' press conferences." Accepting Rahul's challenge, Amit Shah smiled and replied, "I will give a complete response to the Leader of Opposition's three press conferences. I am ready to answer every question."
The Home Minister raised a question in the House, "Can the democracy of any country remain safe if infiltrators decide who will become the Prime Minister and Chief Minister?" He asserted that a voter should not have more than one vote, and the names of deceased individuals should not be on the voter list. He added that SIR is a purification of the voter list, which keeps elections pure.
Amit Shah clarified, "After 2004, SIR is being conducted now in 2025, and this time the NDA government is in power. No political party had opposed it before, as it is a process to keep the election process clean. If the voter list itself is polluted, how can elections in a democracy remain clean? It is necessary to conduct a special intensive revision of the voter list from time to time. Therefore, the Election Commission has decided to conduct SIR in 2025."
Following Rahul Gandhi's challenge, loud cheers and slogans echoed in the House. All eyes are now on when and how Amit Shah will provide a detailed response to Rahul's three press conferences.
Parliament winter session