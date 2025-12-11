Rahul Gandhi challenges Amit Shah to open debate on ‘vote theft’ press conferences

During his address in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah stated that SIR has been conducted from the time of Nehru to Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He questioned why no one opposed it then and why the opposition is raising objections now. Referring to Rahul Gandhi's three press conferences, he sarcastically remarked, "One was a simple one, the second was an atom bomb one, and the third was a hydrogen bomb one – I will respond to each of them."