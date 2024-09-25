Rahul Gandhi’s name is foreign; PM Modi’s minister makes a shocking claim

Elections are being held in Jammu and Kashmir due to PM Modi’s efforts Meanwhile, Giriraj Singh spoke about the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, saying, “The Prime Minister’s effort was to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir, and he is doing that work. There has always been a family party rule in Jammu and Kashmir, they exploited the poor. But PM Modi has established democracy by holding panchayat elections and now it’s time for assembly elections.”

The Mandal Commission was implemented in BJP’s government The central minister targeted Tejashwi Yadav over the issue of caste census in Bihar. He said, “Nitish Kumar had conducted a caste census in the state. The Mandal Commission was implemented in the BJP’s government. But these people are with the Congress party, which had abolished the Mandal Commission. Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav are with the same Congress party and know how to deceive the poor. They take Yadav’s vote and work against him.”