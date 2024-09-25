scriptRahul Gandhi’s name is foreign; PM Modi’s minister makes a shocking claim | Latest News | Patrika News
Rahul Gandhi’s name is foreign; PM Modi’s minister makes a shocking claim

New Delhi: Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh has targeted Rahul Gandhi over his upcoming foreign trip.

BegusaraiSep 25, 2024 / 10:26 pm

Aishwarya Chouhan

Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh has questioned Rahul Gandhi’s foreign trip. The Begusarai MP said, “Rahul Gandhi is a foreigner and always travels abroad. He does not stay in the country. He spreads venom in society and then goes on a foreign trip, so it’s no problem if his name is called foreign.”

Elections are being held in Jammu and Kashmir due to PM Modi’s efforts

Meanwhile, Giriraj Singh spoke about the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, saying, “The Prime Minister’s effort was to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir, and he is doing that work. There has always been a family party rule in Jammu and Kashmir, they exploited the poor. But PM Modi has established democracy by holding panchayat elections and now it’s time for assembly elections.”

The Mandal Commission was implemented in BJP’s government

The central minister targeted Tejashwi Yadav over the issue of caste census in Bihar. He said, “Nitish Kumar had conducted a caste census in the state. The Mandal Commission was implemented in the BJP’s government. But these people are with the Congress party, which had abolished the Mandal Commission. Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav are with the same Congress party and know how to deceive the poor. They take Yadav’s vote and work against him.”

Cow slaughter is banned in Haryana

He mentioned the Haryana incident, saying, “What does beef mean? I don’t know. But if beef means cow meat, then cow slaughter is banned in this country and Haryana.” Giriraj Singh clarified his trident-wielding image. He said, “We will protect the trident and the trident will protect us. This is why I have posted this photo. I have said that dharma protects dharma, the trident is a symbol of our dharma. We keep the trident at home, respect the trident, protect the trident, and if needed, the trident will protect us.”

