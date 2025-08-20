Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on His 81st Birth Anniversary

Congress leader Sachin Pilot wrote on ‘X’, “On the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi, I pay my respects to him. During his tenure as Prime Minister, he gave the country a modern vision and connected India to 21st-century thinking through his visionary thinking and progressive ideas. Realising his deep faith in democracy and the spirit of empowerment, he strengthened Panchayati Raj and made youth active participants in nation-building. He opened new avenues of progress for future generations, and even today, the indelible mark of his thoughts and actions is clearly visible in today's Bharat. His vision and contribution will always live in the hearts of the nation.”