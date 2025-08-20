Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on His 81st Birth Anniversary

Rajiv Gandhi Birth Anniversary: Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP, paid tribute to his father, former Prime Minister of India and Bharat Ratna recipient Rajiv Gandhi, on his 81st birth anniversary. He stated that fulfilling his father's dreams is the goal of his life. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and party general secretary KC Venugopal, along with other party leaders, also paid their respects on the 81st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi posted on the social media platform ‘X’. In his post, he wrote, “A Bharat where every citizen receives respect, where there is goodwill, where the nation stands strong with democracy and the Constitution. Papa, fulfilling this dream of yours is the goal of my life.”
Delhi Congress state president Devendra Yadav said on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, “Rajiv Gandhi has done things for the country that no one else could. At a time when the Constitution and democracy are weakening, the former PM gives us strength so that we can protect the country and move it forward.”
Congress leader Sachin Pilot wrote on ‘X’, “On the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi, I pay my respects to him. During his tenure as Prime Minister, he gave the country a modern vision and connected India to 21st-century thinking through his visionary thinking and progressive ideas. Realising his deep faith in democracy and the spirit of empowerment, he strengthened Panchayati Raj and made youth active participants in nation-building. He opened new avenues of progress for future generations, and even today, the indelible mark of his thoughts and actions is clearly visible in today's Bharat. His vision and contribution will always live in the hearts of the nation.”
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath wrote in an X post, “Humble homage on the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, the architect of technological Bharat, the father of the communication revolution, and former Prime Minister. He was a young Prime Minister who gave the talents of rural Bharat opportunities in education, communication, and leadership. The computer and telecommunications revolution, the constitutional system of Panchayati Raj, and Navodaya Vidyalaya are examples of this. I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with him.”
The Congress president wrote on X, “Today, as we celebrate Goodwill Day, we remember Rajiv Gandhi, an extraordinary leader who ignited a ray of hope in millions and brought Bharat into the 21st century. His countless achievements for Bharat are a symbol of Rajiv Gandhi's legacy and brought about revolutionary changes in the country. We pay our heartfelt tributes to him on his birth anniversary.”
He further wrote, “Reducing the voting age to 18 years, strengthening Panchayati Raj, the telecommunications and IT revolution, computerisation programmes, continuous peace agreements, women's empowerment, the universal immunisation programme, and the new education policy emphasizing inclusive education – these unprecedented steps by Rajiv Gandhi brought transformative changes to the country. We pay a heartfelt tribute to Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.”
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote in a social media post, “I inherited compassion, love, and the religion of patriotism from you. We both will always uphold this religion. No one will be able to break it, no one will be able to stop it, and our steps will never falter.”
Congress leader KC Venugopal wrote, “Heartfelt tributes to Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. He shaped Bharat's economy by showing us a vision of modernity, technology, and inclusivity. Rajiv Gandhi knew that Bharat's future lies in its youth, and by reducing the minimum voting age from 21 to 18 years, he made them equal partners in our development journey.”
He wrote, “Under Rajiv Gandhi's leadership, we witnessed history being made through his indomitable courage and strong will, whether it was the matter of resolving controversial disputes, the matter of the telecommunications revolution, or his extraordinary ability to forge international alliances in the interests of our country. The Panchayati Raj reforms brought about by him realised Mahatma Gandhi's dream of empowering villages for the upliftment of Bharat. We still remember the supreme sacrifice he made for the integrity of our country.”
(Source-IANS)