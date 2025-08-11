Rahul Gandhi Reacts After Release from Police Custody Following ECI Protest

ECI Protest: Opposition MPs on Monday staged a march from Parliament House to the Election Commission office to protest against alleged vote theft and the use of the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) system. The protest turned unruly when police attempted to stop them. Police detained several opposition MPs, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. However, all detained MPs have since been released. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reacted after his release from police custody.
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, stated, "Look at the state of democracy in India. 300 MPs wanted to meet the Election Commission to present a document, but they weren't allowed. They are scared. What will happen if 300 MPs come and the truth comes out?"
Rahul Gandhi further stated that this fight is no longer political. "This is a fight for the Constitution and for 'one person, one vote, '" he said. "We have clearly shown in Karnataka that this was a case of 'multiple men, multiple votes'. The entire opposition is fighting against this. It will now be very difficult for the Election Commission to hide."
Commenting on the Election Commission's notice, Rahul Gandhi said, "This is the Election Commission's data. It's not my data that I will sign (on an affidavit). Put that data on your website, and you will know. All this is just to divert attention from the issue. This happened not only in Bengaluru but also in many other constituencies."
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi further stated that the Election Commission knows its data will crumble. "What they are trying to hide, we will expose," he said.
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda said that a question mark has been raised on the Election Commission's role in the country. He alleged that the Election Commission is playing the role of an assistant to the BJP instead of an impartial body. "There have been irregularities in Haryana as well," he added. "Today, the Haryana Election Commission has also issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi."
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari stated that this struggle will continue. "Until vote theft stops, we will continue to democratically protest, following the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi," he said. "Now we will go to Parliament and strongly oppose the black bills that they are passing."
Congress MP K.C. Venugopal said that they had requested a meeting with the Election Commission for all MPs, which was rejected. "We will decide what to do next," he added.
After being released from custody, Congress MP Kishori Lal Sharma said that the police had detained them but have now released them. "They didn't let us go to the Election Commission and took us to the police station," he said. "Now we are going to Parliament."