National News

Rahul Gandhi visits 235-year-old sweet shop on Diwali, tries making Besan Laddoos and Imarti

On Monday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited a 235-year-old sweet shop in Old Delhi. Here, he attempted to make Besan Laddoos and Imarti.

2 min read

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 20, 2025

Photo-X @Rahul gandhi)

Diwali is being celebrated with great fanfare across the country. On this occasion, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited a 235-year-old sweet shop in Delhi. There, he tried his hand at making 'besan ke laddu' and 'imarti'. He shared this information on social media platforms.

Shop Owner Welcomed Him

During this time, the shop owner welcomed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. He said that he used to send sweets from the shop for Rajiv Gandhi's birthday and other celebrations.

Discussion with the Shop Owner

During this, Rahul Gandhi attempted to make 'imarti' at the shop and discussed the art of sweet making with the shop owner. The owner of the shop said, "There is no department in India that trains sweet makers."

Rahul Gandhi replied, "But why not? There is no respect for this art." The owner explained that cooks are called chefs, while sweet makers are called 'halwai', even though they are the "torchbearers of sweets".

Made Besan Ke Laddu

During this, Rahul Gandhi also tried making 'besan ke laddu' and while working, said, "This is not easy." Talking about the hard work behind the sweets, he said, "You eat sweets, but you don't think about how they got here. It involves the hard work of farmers, labourers, and artisans."

Posted on X

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi posted on X, "Tried my hand at making 'imarti' and 'besan ke laddu' at the famous and historic Ghantewala sweet shop in Old Delhi. The sweetness of this centuries-old prestigious shop is still the same – pure, traditional, and heartwarming."

The Shop is 235 Years Old

It is worth noting that Ghantewala sweet shop in Old Delhi is 235 years old. Sweets from this shop were also favoured by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi. The shop owner told Rahul Gandhi, "I am waiting for your wedding. Get married soon and place your sweet orders with us."

Published on:

20 Oct 2025 05:59 pm

Rahul Gandhi visits 235-year-old sweet shop on Diwali, tries making Besan Laddoos and Imarti

