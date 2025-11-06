Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Chori’ Allegation: Brazilian Model Responds

Rahul Gandhi has alleged 25 lakh fake votes in the Haryana Assembly elections, in which a Brazilian model's photo was used 22 times in the voter list. Model Larissa reacted to this. Details are inside.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 06, 2025

Image: (X-@RahulGandhi)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged large-scale irregularities in the voter list during a press conference on November 5 regarding the Haryana Assembly Election. He claimed that 2.5 million fake votes were cast in the state, in which a stock photo of a Brazilian model was used 22 times with different names (such as Seema, Sweety, Saraswati, Lakshmi, etc.) in the voter list. Rahul described it as a 'centralised operation' and accused the Election Commission of damaging democracy in collusion with the BJP.

Photo Used in 10 Booths

Now, the statement of the Brazilian model, whose photo is at the centre of this controversy, has come out. The model's name is Larissa. She was a model earlier and now works with children. Her old stock photo was used in 22 fake entries across 10 booths in the Rai constituency of Haryana.

Brazilian Model Larissa's Video Goes Viral

Brazilian model Larissa posted a video, saying, "Hello India… I am that mysterious Brazilian woman, and I am no longer a model. An old photo of mine is being used in an election in India. I have never been connected to India. It is unbelievable that they are making Indians using my photo." "I am receiving messages from Indian journalists. Larissa clearly stated that this is her old photo, and she has moved away from modelling, but she is active on Instagram.

“Guys, I'm going to tell you some gossip, you're going to laugh so hard. No, really, I'm going to tell you the gossip. Guys, they're using an old photo of me. My photo is old, OK? Oh, I look really young in the photo, I must have been about 20, 18. They're using a photo of me for, I don't know if it's an election, something about voting In India. They're portraying me as Indian to deceive others, everyone. Look how crazy that is. What madness are we living in? Then a reporter called me wanting to know about this situation. He called my workplace. He wanted to talk to me for an interview, but I didn't answer. I told Tatá not to give him my number. The guy found my Instagram and messaged me there. Now someone else who has nothing to do with the matter, a friend of mine from another city, sent me a photo. I'll put it here for you to see, below.”

Larissa shared this video in the Brazilian language.

Rahul Gandhi's Claim

Rahul claims that out of 20 million voters in Haryana, 2.5 million are fake (521,000 duplicate, 1.926 million bulk, 93,000 invalid). One photo generated 100-223 votes.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

06 Nov 2025 11:22 am

English News / National News / Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Chori’ Allegation: Brazilian Model Responds

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Tejashwi Yadav's Wife Rajshree Votes for the First Time in Bihar Elections, Accompanied by Lalu-Rabri, Misa-Rohini

bihar election
Patna

Bihar Elections: 13% Voter Turnout by 9 AM

First phase of polling in Bihar
Patna

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting: PM Modi urges people to celebrate democracy, says ‘First vote, then refreshment’

National News

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1: Voting Underway for 121 Assembly Seats Across 18 Districts

रीतलाल यादव और अनंत सिंह
National News

Bihar Elections 2025: Fate of 2616 Candidates to be Decided, Know How Candidate Numbers Have Changed in the Last 25 Years

State
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.