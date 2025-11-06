Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Chori’ Allegation: Brazilian Model Responds

Image: (X-@RahulGandhi)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged large-scale irregularities in the voter list during a press conference on November 5 regarding the Haryana Assembly Election. He claimed that 2.5 million fake votes were cast in the state, in which a stock photo of a Brazilian model was used 22 times with different names (such as Seema, Sweety, Saraswati, Lakshmi, etc.) in the voter list. Rahul described it as a 'centralised operation' and accused the Election Commission of damaging democracy in collusion with the BJP.
Now, the statement of the Brazilian model, whose photo is at the centre of this controversy, has come out. The model's name is Larissa. She was a model earlier and now works with children. Her old stock photo was used in 22 fake entries across 10 booths in the Rai constituency of Haryana.
Brazilian model Larissa posted a video, saying, "Hello India… I am that mysterious Brazilian woman, and I am no longer a model. An old photo of mine is being used in an election in India. I have never been connected to India. It is unbelievable that they are making Indians using my photo." "I am receiving messages from Indian journalists. Larissa clearly stated that this is her old photo, and she has moved away from modelling, but she is active on Instagram.
“Guys, I'm going to tell you some gossip, you're going to laugh so hard. No, really, I'm going to tell you the gossip. Guys, they're using an old photo of me. My photo is old, OK? Oh, I look really young in the photo, I must have been about 20, 18. They're using a photo of me for, I don't know if it's an election, something about voting In India. They're portraying me as Indian to deceive others, everyone. Look how crazy that is. What madness are we living in? Then a reporter called me wanting to know about this situation. He called my workplace. He wanted to talk to me for an interview, but I didn't answer. I told Tatá not to give him my number. The guy found my Instagram and messaged me there. Now someone else who has nothing to do with the matter, a friend of mine from another city, sent me a photo. I'll put it here for you to see, below.”
Larissa shared this video in the Brazilian language.
Rahul claims that out of 20 million voters in Haryana, 2.5 million are fake (521,000 duplicate, 1.926 million bulk, 93,000 invalid). One photo generated 100-223 votes.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending