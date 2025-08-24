Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra: Security Breach in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar is receiving significant public support, with large crowds observed throughout the journey.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Aug 24, 2025

Rahul Gandhi's Yatra (Image: Patrika)

Voter Adhikar Yatra: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is conducting a Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar. During a visit to Purnia, a security lapse occurred while Rahul Gandhi was firing a bullet. A man forcefully approached him and kissed him on the cheek. This incident startled the security personnel present. However, an SPG officer intervened, pulling the man away from Rahul Gandhi and slapping him.

Addressing a Press Conference in Araria

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also addressed a press conference in Araria. During this, he strongly criticised the Election Commission and the BJP. He asserted that he would not allow vote theft in Bihar under any circumstances and accused the EC of being a partner to the BJP.

‘EC and BJP are colluding to steal votes’

Rahul Gandhi questioned why the BJP has no complaints about the Special Summary Revision (SIR) process, asking if their voters' names were not deleted. He stated that he had met thousands of people whose names had been removed from the voter list during his yatra – mostly poor, Dalits, backward castes, minorities, farmers, and labourers. He claimed that the EC and BJP are colluding to erase opposition votes.

EC's lack of response

He stated that the Election Commission's position is clear to everyone. He presented data related to Mahadevapura in Karnataka and questioned the EC about the origin of 100,000 fake voters. The EC has yet to respond. He mentioned that the EC demanded an affidavit from him mid-press conference.

‘Election Commission is not neutral’

Rahul Gandhi said that a few days later, BJP's Anurag Thakur held a press conference, but the Election Commission did not demand an affidavit from him. He highlighted that the EC's failure to seek an affidavit from Anurag Thakur, despite raising similar concerns about fake voters, demonstrates the EC's lack of neutrality.

SIR is a method of vote theft

In the press conference, Rahul Gandhi stated that the Special Summary Revision (SIR) is a method of institutional vote theft. He pointed out that 6.5 million names were deleted in Bihar, yet the BJP hasn't lodged a single complaint. He attributed this to a partnership between the Election Commission, Election Commissioners, and the BJP.

Related Topics

Bihar Election

Published on:

24 Aug 2025 05:52 pm

English News / National News / Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra: Security Breach in Bihar
