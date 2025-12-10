Rahul’s family devastated by Goa fire, forced to leave home state despite livelihood

Image: IANS
A fire at a nightclub in Goa has resulted in the deaths of three individuals from Assam. Among the deceased is Rahul Tanti, who was employed at the club.
Tanti had gone for his first-ever night shift at the club on the night the fire incident occurred. He died after the fire broke out.
Rahul Tanti originally hailed from the village of Rangirkhari in Assam. He was the eldest among his seven siblings and belonged to an indigenous family involved in tea cultivation.
Rahul's father worked as a labourer in a tea garden. At a young age, Rahul also left his studies to join his father in the same work. However, a month prior, he was compelled to leave Assam and go to Goa.
As reported by 'The Indian Express', citing Rahul's brother, Deva, Rahul's third child was born some time ago, and shortly after, on November 24, he left for Goa. He already has two daughters, aged nine and six.
Rahul's brother told 'The Indian Express' that the daily wage for working in tea gardens is approximately Rs 200, which was not enough for Rahul to support his family.
The brother mentioned that Rahul wanted to send his children to private schools so they could study well and secure a better future. Rahul had previously gone to work outside Assam in 2021. He returned after some time.
Rahul had built a house with the money he earned from working outside. He lived there with his family and used to work in the tea gardens. When his son was recently born, he decided that he needed to earn more for him.
Brother Deva said, "My brother used to say that he wanted to take up a night job as well so that he could earn more and return to his children soon. But the incident happened on his very first night shift." It is worth noting that a total of 25 people died and 6 people were injured in the fire incident.
