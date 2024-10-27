scriptRaid on rave party, organizer turns out to be KTR’s relative | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Raid on rave party, organizer turns out to be KTR’s relative

Cyberabad SOT police busted a VIP rave party at a posh farmhouse in Janwada on the outskirts of Hyderabad, which was organized by BRS executive president and former minister KTR’s brother-in-law Raj Pakala.

Hyderabad TelanganaOct 27, 2024 / 04:57 pm

Patrika Desk

Cyberabad SOT police busted a VIP rave party at a posh farmhouse in Janwada on the outskirts of Hyderabad. It is reported that BRS executive president and former minister KTR’s brother-in-law Raj Pakala was involved in organizing the party. The police seized a large quantity of foreign liquor and drugs during the raid.

Case registered under NDPS Act

After the raid, the participants of the party are being tested for drugs, and one person has been found positive for cocaine. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act in this regard. The police said that the identity of the organizer and participants of the rave party is being ascertained to curb such activities.

Investigation is ongoing

The police said that further investigation is underway, and the activities of other participants in the party will also be investigated. This incident not only raises concerns about local security but also points to a larger social issue.

Excise Act invoked

Later, all the liquor bottles were handed over to the excise police, and another case was registered under Section 34 of the Excise Act. The police said that legal action could also be taken against the owner of the farmhouse and the organizer.

News / National News / Raid on rave party, organizer turns out to be KTR’s relative

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Diwali Returns to Villages Before the Festival, Questions on Package Deals

News Bulletin

Diwali Returns to Villages Before the Festival, Questions on Package Deals

2 hours ago

To complaint if the operator demands more money for Aadhaar update

National News

To complaint if the operator demands more money for Aadhaar update

in 17 minutes

Scientists are going to dig a hole at the bottom of the ocean, will find the reason for this terrible disaster

world

Scientists are going to dig a hole at the bottom of the ocean, will find the reason for this terrible disaster

in 1 hour

NTPC Recruitment 2024: Fulfill your dream of getting a job in Thermal Power with a good salary and these facilities

Jobs

NTPC Recruitment 2024: Fulfill your dream of getting a job in Thermal Power with a good salary and these facilities

in 45 minutes

Latest National News

RG Kar Rape Case: Junior Doctors’ Decision, Now They Will Protest Village by Village

National News

RG Kar Rape Case: Junior Doctors’ Decision, Now They Will Protest Village by Village

in 4 hours

Tax On Diwali Gift: Do You Have to Pay Tax on Diwali Gifts or Bonuses?

National News

Tax On Diwali Gift: Do You Have to Pay Tax on Diwali Gifts or Bonuses?

in 3 hours

“‘Stop-Think-Action’ PM Modi tells citizens how to avoid ‘Digital Arrest'”

National News

“‘Stop-Think-Action’ PM Modi tells citizens how to avoid ‘Digital Arrest'”

in 3 hours

BSF Arrests 12 More Bangladeshi Citizens for Illegally Entering India

National News

BSF Arrests 12 More Bangladeshi Citizens for Illegally Entering India

in 1 hour

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.