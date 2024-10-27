Raid on rave party, organizer turns out to be KTR’s relative

Case registered under NDPS Act After the raid, the participants of the party are being tested for drugs, and one person has been found positive for cocaine. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act in this regard. The police said that the identity of the organizer and participants of the rave party is being ascertained to curb such activities.

Investigation is ongoing The police said that further investigation is underway, and the activities of other participants in the party will also be investigated. This incident not only raises concerns about local security but also points to a larger social issue.