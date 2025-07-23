23 July 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Gives Parliament Update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw provided a new update on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project in Parliament on Wednesday. He detailed the project's progress and provided an indication of when the bullet train is expected to commence operations.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 23, 2025

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw update on MAHSR
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: IANS)

Bullet Train to be operational by 2029: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Parliament on Wednesday that the Gujarat section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project between Vapi and Sabarmati is planned for completion by December 2027, while the entire 508-kilometre project is expected to be completed by December 2029.

Technical and Financial Assistance from the Japanese Government

The MAHSR is being constructed with technical and financial assistance from the Japanese government. Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that this project will pass through Gujarat, Maharashtra, and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and will include 12 stations in Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati. He mentioned that a cumulative financial expenditure of ₹78,839 crore had been incurred on this project until 30 June 2025.

Japan Government Funding 81% of the Budget

The total estimated cost of the MAHSR project is approximately ₹1,08,000 crore, of which the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is financing 81 percent, or ₹88,000 crore, of the project cost. The remaining 19 percent, or ₹20,000 crore, will be financed through equity contributions from the Ministry of Railways (50 percent) and the Maharashtra and Gujarat state governments (25-25 percent).

Delays in Land Acquisition in Maharashtra

The project was impacted until 2021 due to delays in land acquisition in Maharashtra. However, currently, all land (1389.5 hectares) has been acquired for the MAHSR project. The final location survey and geotechnical investigations have also been completed, and the alignment has been finalised. Railway Minister Vaishnaw stated that all statutory clearances related to wildlife, Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), and forests have been obtained, and all civil contracts for the project have been awarded.

Progress Update from the Railway Minister

So far, 392 kilometres of pier construction, 329 kilometres of girder casting, and 308 kilometres of girder launching have been completed. Work on the undersea tunnel (approximately 21 kilometres) has also commenced. He informed that to expand the High-Speed Rail (HSR) network in India beyond the MAHSR corridor and to meet the growing passenger demand between major cities of commercial and tourism importance, detailed project reports (DPRs) are being prepared by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).

‘Economic Conditions to be Considered While Setting Fares’

HSR projects are highly capital-intensive, and the decision to undertake any new project is based on several factors such as technical feasibility, financial and economic viability, traffic demand, and the availability of funds and financing options. The minister further stated that the commercial operation of the MAHSR project includes an affordable fare structure for services, keeping in mind the socio-economic conditions of the customers for maximum protection of HSR areas.

The Railway Minister said that the exact timeline for the completion of the bullet train project can only be ascertained once all works related to civil structures, track, electrification, signalling and telecommunications, and trainset supply are completed. This project is very complex and highly technology-dependent.

Source-IANS

Share the news:

Related Topics

Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train

Published on:

23 Jul 2025 05:01 pm

English News / National News / Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Gives Parliament Update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.