Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Gives Parliament Update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

The project was impacted until 2021 due to delays in land acquisition in Maharashtra. However, currently, all land (1389.5 hectares) has been acquired for the MAHSR project. The final location survey and geotechnical investigations have also been completed, and the alignment has been finalised. Railway Minister Vaishnaw stated that all statutory clearances related to wildlife, Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), and forests have been obtained, and all civil contracts for the project have been awarded.