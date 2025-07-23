Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Gives Parliament Update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

Bullet Train to be operational by 2029: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Parliament on Wednesday that the Gujarat section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project between Vapi and Sabarmati is planned for completion by December 2027, while the entire 508-kilometre project is expected to be completed by December 2029.
The MAHSR is being constructed with technical and financial assistance from the Japanese government. Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that this project will pass through Gujarat, Maharashtra, and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and will include 12 stations in Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati. He mentioned that a cumulative financial expenditure of ₹78,839 crore had been incurred on this project until 30 June 2025.
The total estimated cost of the MAHSR project is approximately ₹1,08,000 crore, of which the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is financing 81 percent, or ₹88,000 crore, of the project cost. The remaining 19 percent, or ₹20,000 crore, will be financed through equity contributions from the Ministry of Railways (50 percent) and the Maharashtra and Gujarat state governments (25-25 percent).
The project was impacted until 2021 due to delays in land acquisition in Maharashtra. However, currently, all land (1389.5 hectares) has been acquired for the MAHSR project. The final location survey and geotechnical investigations have also been completed, and the alignment has been finalised. Railway Minister Vaishnaw stated that all statutory clearances related to wildlife, Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), and forests have been obtained, and all civil contracts for the project have been awarded.
So far, 392 kilometres of pier construction, 329 kilometres of girder casting, and 308 kilometres of girder launching have been completed. Work on the undersea tunnel (approximately 21 kilometres) has also commenced. He informed that to expand the High-Speed Rail (HSR) network in India beyond the MAHSR corridor and to meet the growing passenger demand between major cities of commercial and tourism importance, detailed project reports (DPRs) are being prepared by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).
HSR projects are highly capital-intensive, and the decision to undertake any new project is based on several factors such as technical feasibility, financial and economic viability, traffic demand, and the availability of funds and financing options. The minister further stated that the commercial operation of the MAHSR project includes an affordable fare structure for services, keeping in mind the socio-economic conditions of the customers for maximum protection of HSR areas.
The Railway Minister said that the exact timeline for the completion of the bullet train project can only be ascertained once all works related to civil structures, track, electrification, signalling and telecommunications, and trainset supply are completed. This project is very complex and highly technology-dependent.
Source-IANS