Railways Announces Special Plan to Manage Holi Rush, Alters Entry Rules

New Systems Implemented at 60 Major Stations Following a high-level meeting chaired by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to address increasing crowds at railway stations, new systems have been implemented at 60 major stations nationwide to improve passenger convenience and safety. This includes sealing all unauthorised entry points at these 60 stations and restricting platform access to passengers with confirmed tickets.

New Entry Rules at New Delhi Station Himanshu Shekhar, CPRO of Northern Railway, stated that entry changes have been made at several stations in view of the Holi crowds. He explained that modifications have been made at the Ajmeri Gate site to ensure passenger convenience during the festival.

Entry Points Entry to platforms 1-15 is via FOB3 (Gate 8), FOB2 (Gate No. unspecified), and FOB1. Entry to platforms 1-15 will no longer be permitted via Gate 10 (Platform 16). Reserved passengers for Platform 16 must use Gate 10, while unreserved passengers must use Gate 12.