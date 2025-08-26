Rain and Flash Floods Devastate Jammu & Kashmir; Vaishno Devi Yatra Halted

According to the meteorological department, the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours was recorded in Kathua district. 155.6 mm of rain was recorded in Kathua. Following this, 99.8 mm of rain was recorded in Bhaderwah, Doda, 81.5 mm in Jammu, and 68.8 mm in Katra. The meteorological department has also advised people to stay away from water bodies and landslide-prone areas.