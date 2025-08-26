Rain and Flash Floods Devastate Jammu & Kashmir; Vaishno Devi Yatra Halted

Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended: Devastation has been caused by rain and cloudbursts in Jammu and Kashmir. In view of the heavy rainfall, the Vaishno Devi Yatra has been temporarily suspended until further notice. The meteorological department has issued a red alert for Jammu and Kashmir. According to officials, traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained disrupted for the third consecutive day due to heavy rain.
Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was stopped as a precautionary measure after rocks fell from the hills of Chandrakot, Kela Morh and Battery Chashma in Ramban district. Meanwhile, according to officials, almost all rivers and streams are flowing above or near the danger mark, causing waterlogging in many low-lying areas and roads in the city.
A cloudburst in Doda caused widespread destruction. More than 10 houses were washed away, creating a climate of fear among the locals. In view of this, the Vaishno Devi Yatra has been stopped.
Earlier, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that the situation is quite serious in various parts of Jammu following heavy rainfall, and he instructed the administration to remain on high alert. The CM also directed to take stock of flood control measures in Jammu.
Furthermore, CM Omar Abdullah has also issued instructions to make additional funds available to the Deputy Commissioners to meet the emergency restoration work and other requirements.
According to the meteorological department, the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours was recorded in Kathua district. 155.6 mm of rain was recorded in Kathua. Following this, 99.8 mm of rain was recorded in Bhaderwah, Doda, 81.5 mm in Jammu, and 68.8 mm in Katra. The meteorological department has also advised people to stay away from water bodies and landslide-prone areas.