Rainwater Harvesting: 10 Lakh Structures Set to Be Built to Ensure Rainwater Won’t Go to Waste!

Good News: First Rainwater Harvesting, Public Participation. The ‘Catch the Rain-Where it Falls’ campaign launched in 2019 will be further strengthened.

New DelhiOct 14, 2024 / 10:05 am

Patrika Desk

The central government is going to take a new initiative to increase the groundwater level across the country before the next monsoon. This will involve the construction of 10 lakh water harvesting structures. These structures will be prepared to collect rainwater. They will include check dams, recharge tanks, and recharge wells. This new initiative, ‘Water Harvesting, Public Participation’, launched in 2019, will further strengthen the ‘Catch the Rain-Where it Falls’ campaign.

The objective of ‘Water Harvesting, Public Participation’

According to an official of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, people will be involved in the plan. The objective is to conserve rainwater through borewell recharge and recharge shafts. For this, government and non-government resources, including CSR funds, industrial houses, civic bodies, and people working in the water sector, will be taken help from. They are collectively working towards ensuring a water-secure future. The official said that the main objective of the ‘Water Harvesting, Public Participation’ (JSJB) initiative is to conserve every drop of water through collective efforts. After the initial success of this initiative in Gujarat, it has been decided to build 10 lakh such structures across the country.

Plan to Revive the Gupt Saraswati River is Ready – Patil

Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil said on Sunday during the ‘Water Harvesting-Public Participation’ program held in Surat that the ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign is setting a great example in Surat. In Gujarat, 80,000 borewells have been prepared to collect rainwater, and permission has been granted for more than 2 lakh borewells. In Madhya Pradesh, approval has been given for 14,000 borewells in 3,500 villages. A plan has also been prepared to revive the Gupt Saraswati River, which flows secretly from Haryana to Gujarat, within a short period.

