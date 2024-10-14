Rainwater Harvesting: 10 Lakh Structures Set to Be Built to Ensure Rainwater Won’t Go to Waste!

The objective of ‘Water Harvesting, Public Participation’ According to an official of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, people will be involved in the plan. The objective is to conserve rainwater through borewell recharge and recharge shafts. For this, government and non-government resources, including CSR funds, industrial houses, civic bodies, and people working in the water sector, will be taken help from. They are collectively working towards ensuring a water-secure future. The official said that the main objective of the ‘Water Harvesting, Public Participation’ (JSJB) initiative is to conserve every drop of water through collective efforts. After the initial success of this initiative in Gujarat, it has been decided to build 10 lakh such structures across the country.

Plan to Revive the Gupt Saraswati River is Ready – Patil Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil said on Sunday during the ‘Water Harvesting-Public Participation’ program held in Surat that the ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign is setting a great example in Surat. In Gujarat, 80,000 borewells have been prepared to collect rainwater, and permission has been granted for more than 2 lakh borewells. In Madhya Pradesh, approval has been given for 14,000 borewells in 3,500 villages. A plan has also been prepared to revive the Gupt Saraswati River, which flows secretly from Haryana to Gujarat, within a short period.