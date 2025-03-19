scriptRajasthan: 20,000 new doctors in 4 years, but government fails to hire even 2,000—when will jobs open? | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan: 20,000 new doctors in 4 years, but government fails to hire even 2,000—when will jobs open?

Following a recruitment drive in 2022 that filled 1765 doctor positions, subsequent recruitment efforts remain incomplete.

JaipurMar 19, 2025 / 09:19 am

Patrika Desk

Over 5,000 new doctors are graduating from Rajasthan’s medical colleges annually. While they register with the Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC), 40-50% do not join government service, opting for private practice instead. Since 2021, around 20,000 new doctors have been trained in the state, but even 2,000 of them have not secured government jobs.
Following a recruitment drive in 2022 that filled 1765 doctor positions, subsequent recruitment efforts remain incomplete. The remaining doctors have sought employment in private hospitals, clinics, or other states. The 2024 recruitment process for doctors is still underway, with the number of positions revised twice, settling at 1700. The state has approximately 15,000 sanctioned medical positions, of which around 10,000 are filled. Even the sanctioned positions represent only about 50% of the actual need. Consequently, Rajasthan’s government hospitals are estimated to require 20,000 additional doctors.

Not a Single Hospital Meets Ideal Standards

Despite the state government’s claim of establishing medical colleges in every district, no district hospital has 100% staffing levels relative to patient numbers. Even major medical college hospitals in Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, and those in Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, and Udaipur, face shortages of specialist doctors.

A Surge in Medical Colleges

A decade ago, in 2013-14, Rajasthan had 10 medical colleges with 1750 MBBS seats. By 2024-25, this number has increased to 43 colleges, with over 5,000 seats.

Policy Gaps and Management Weaknesses

Experts attribute the doctor shortage not to a lack of doctors, but to flaws in healthcare management. Recruitment processes are often delayed, and appointment-related disputes linger in courts. Many young doctors are hesitant to join government service due to inadequate facilities and a perceived lack of security. Frequent transfers also deter young doctors from government employment. Many leave after joining to pursue postgraduate studies.

Patients Facing Referrals

The shortage of doctors in rural Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) prevents timely treatment for patients. In many districts and towns, even minor accidents lead to patients being referred to city hospitals.

Recruitment Based on Assessment – Medical Minister

Recruitment is a top priority for our government. We have even completed pending recruitments from the previous administration. The recruitment process for 1700 doctors positions is underway. Further recruitment will be undertaken after an assessment. – Gajendra Singh Khimsar, Minister of Medical and Health

