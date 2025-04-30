Rajasthan: 7 die over five days after drinking toxic liquor, dozens critical

According to local sources, people in Siliseda and surrounding villages had been falling ill for the past week, but the administration ignored the situation. Only when the death toll reached seven did the excise department, tehsil administration, and police arrive at the scene.

Investigation teams have spoken to the families of the deceased and begun investigating potential sources of the liquor. Several illegal liquor dens have been sealed, but the main culprits remain at large. This suggests that the local administration may have had prior knowledge but failed to take action.

First Death on 26 April All the deceased are from Paithpur and Kishnpur villages, and their ages range from 39 to 60 years. The first death due to consumption of the poisonous liquor occurred on 26 April, that of Suresh Valmiki (45) from Paithpur. On 27 April, Ramkishor (47) from Kishnpur and Ramkumar (39) from Paithpur died. The most deaths occurred on 28 April, including Lalaram (60), Bharat (40) from Kishnpur, and Omi (65, son of Bahal Nat) from Paithpur.

Names of the Deceased in Unofficial List The local administration has received an unofficial list of seven deceased, but no official statement or confirmation has been issued yet. Post-mortems are being conducted, and the exact cause of death will be clear only after the reports are received, although poisonous liquor is considered the primary cause at first glance.

Locals say this is not the first time deaths have occurred in the area due to illicit liquor. They allege that the illegal liquor trade is not possible without the connivance of the administration. No officials arrived at the scene until the deaths occurred.