Rajasthan: Bees Attack Surat-Jaipur Flight, Delays Take-off by an Hour; Fire Brigade Called In

Surat-Jaipur Flight: Jaipur/Surat: On Monday, an IndiGo flight from Surat to Jaipur was almost ready for take-off at Surat International Airport when a swarm of bees attacked. This caused the Jaipur flight to be delayed by an hour. The incident caused panic among the passengers.
According to reports, a surprising incident occurred at Surat Airport on Monday. As IndiGo flight 6E-7267, scheduled to depart from Surat to Jaipur, was about to take off around 4:20 PM, a swarm of bees suddenly attacked the aircraft. The plane was just about to take off from the runway when the swarm of bees settled directly on the plane, causing chaos.
The bees settled particularly on the baggage door section of the aircraft, halting baggage loading. All passengers were already seated and the plane was preparing for take-off, but the bee attack forced airport staff to stop the flight.
Initially, traditional methods, including smoke, were used to repel the bees, but this proved ineffective. The airport administration then called the fire department. Firefighters used a high-pressure water spray to drive away the bees.
After an hour-long struggle, the bees were removed from the aircraft. The IndiGo flight finally took off at 5:26 PM. Passengers onboard were understandably distressed during this time, but breathed a sigh of relief once the plane was airborne.
This is reportedly the first incident of its kind at Surat International Airport. Such events are rarely seen at airports. The incident was shocking not only for the passengers but also for the airport administration.