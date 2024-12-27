Rajasthan Braces for Heavy Rainfall: 14 Districts on Alert

scriptRajasthan Braces for Heavy Rainfall: 14 Districts on Alert | Latest News | Patrika News
Heavy rainfall brought life in Ajmer to a standstill this morning. Roads were transformed into raging rivers. The intense cold forced people to remain indoors.

Jaipur. Due to the activity of the Western Disturbance, the weather took a turn late at night in the state, and light to moderate rain occurred in several districts. The rain has made the weather colder, although the mercury rose in most districts at night. The sun also remained hidden behind the clouds during the day. In Ajmer city, heavy rain in the morning affected daily life. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for rain with thunderstorms in many districts today and the possibility of hail in some areas.
Torrential rain in Ajmer, mercury rises
The weather remained cold due to drizzle in the Shekhawati region and several districts late at night. Despite the rain, the night temperature rose by 4-8 degrees and was recorded above normal. In Fatehpur, Sikar, the temperature was 12.3 degrees Celsius last night. Light snowfall occurred in Jaipur, Nagaur, Bhilwara, and Sri Ganganagar districts. Heavy rain in Ajmer city in the morning caused waterlogging on the roads.
Alert for rain and hailstorms
The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for rain and hailstorms in some parts of Jaipur, Ajmer, Nagaur, Jhunjhunu, Churu, Sikar, Bhilwara, Alwar, Pali, Rajsamand, Sri Ganganagar, Udaipur, Dungarpur and Bikaner in the next 24 hours. According to meteorologists, light snowfall is likely in many areas of the state for the next two days. After two or three days, the clouds are expected to clear, and the temperature will drop, leading to severe cold.
Night temperature in different areas
Despite light rain in Jaipur city last night, the temperature rose by 3 degrees to 16 degrees Celsius. Dungarpur recorded the highest temperature at 17.8 degrees Celsius. Churu (5.4°C) and Sriganganagar (9.8°C) were the coldest in the plains. Ajmer recorded 14.3°C, Bhilwara 15.2°C, Alwar 10.2°C, Pilani 12.2°C, Sikar 14°C, Kota 14.8°C, Chittorgarh 12.5°C, Dabok 15.6°C, Sirohi 10.7°C, Karauli 13.1°C, Barmer 13.8°C, Jaisalmer 12.5°C, Jodhpur 12.5°C, Phalodi 10.2°C, Bikaner 13.4°C, Sri Ganganagar 10.4°C and Jalore 15.9°C minimum temperature.

