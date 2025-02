IAS-RAS Transfers: Major Shake-Up in Rajasthan Bureaucracy, 166 Officers Transferred—Check the List Here

This led to a prolonged wait for the transfer list. The Personnel Department had also been working on the list for several days. The transfer list includes changes in postings within the Chief Minister’s Office. This order has assigned new responsibilities to several senior officers.

113 RAS Officers Transferred: Check the New Postings Here Navneet Kumar – Revenue Appeal Officer, Barmer

Harfool Singh Yadav – Additional Commissioner CAD, Kota

Ajit Singh Rajawat – Director, Oriental Studies Institute, Jodhpur

Rakesh Sharma – Additional Commissioner, JDA Jaipur

Ramlal Gurjar – Addl. Commissioner Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor

Deepti Kachhawaha – Additional Divisional Commissioner, Jaipur

Arvind Saraswat – Additional Director Administration & Ex-officio Joint Secretary, Public Relations Department

Kamla Alaria – Registrar, Bikaner University, Bikaner

Rajendra Singh Rathore – Joint Secretary, Medical Education Department

Narendra Pal Singh – Additional Commissioner CAD, IIGNP, Bikaner

Om Prakash Bunker – First Additional Commissioner Administration, Transport & Ex-officio Joint Secretary, Head Office

Hemant Swaroop Mathur – Additional Registrar, Revenue Board, Ajmer

Dr. Praveen Kumar– Addl. Commissioner Administration, Excise Department, Jaipur

Ronak Bairagi – Addl. Director, State Insurance & Provident Fund Department

Tulika Saini – Addl. Commissioner Land Management, Land Management Training School, Jaipur

Kashmi Kaur Ron – Secretary, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Jodhpur

Neelima Taksak – Secretary, Bharatpur Development Authority

Dr. Gunjan Soni – ADM, Balotra

Harisingh Meena – Deputy Secretary, Revenue Department

Sohanram Chaudhary – Land Management Officer, Alwar

Sanjay Kumar Mathur – Deputy Commissioner, Jaipur Development Authority

Vishal Dave – Deputy Commissioner Administration, Commercial Tax, Jodhpur

Bhawani Singh Panwar – Revenue Appeal Officer, Hanumangarh

Nishu Kumar Agrihotri – Registrar, Agricultural University, Jodhpur

Ramswaroop Chauhan – ADM, Dausa

Suman Panwar – Additional Director, Disabled, Jaipur

Lokesh Kumar Meena – Registrar, Fisheries University, Alwar

Kailash Chandra – Revenue Appeal Officer, Sri Ganganagar

Devendra Kumar Jain – ADM, Jaipur IV

Gopal Singh – ADM, Jaipur City East

Rajesh Joshi – CEO, Nathdwara Temple Mandal, Nathdwara

Sanjay Sharma – ADM, Sawai Madhopur

Neetu Yadav – Special Officer Examination, Secondary Education Board, Ajmer

Doolichand Meena – Special Assistant, Minister of State Home, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries Department

Hemendra Nagar – Secretary, Udaipur Development Authority

Anjum Tahir Samma – District Supply Officer, Jodhpur

Dharm Singh Meena – Deputy Secretary, Rural Development Department

Alka Vishnoi – Addl. Director Administration, Integrated Child Development Services

Ranjit Singh – CEO Zilla Parishad, Jhunjhunu

Baldevaram Dhojak – Secretary Administration, Jaipur Electricity Distribution Corporation Ltd.

Kanhaiyalal Songara – Revenue Appeal Officer, Nagaur

Dhirendra Singh – Deputy Director Women & Child Development, Dholpur

Ramavatar Kumawat – ADM, Bikaner

Anil Kumar – Second Land Management Officer-Ex-officio Revenue Appeal Officer, Sikar

Rajendra Singh Chandawat – ADM, Barmer

Parvat Singh Chundawat – CEO Zilla Parishad, Pratapgarh

Monika Balara – Deputy Secretary, Primary Education-Panchayati Raj Department

Mahavir Singh – Second Deputy Commissioner Transport Enforcement, Jaipur

Parsaram – ADM, Jaisalmer

Subhash Kumar – ADM, Sri Ganganagar

Reena– ADM Vigilance Sri Ganganagar

Ashwin K. Pawar – ADM Ceiling Court Pali

Durga Shankar Meena – Deputy Director Women & Child Development Department, Bara

Sumitra Mishra – ADM, Bhiwadi

Vijyesh Kumar Pandey – ADM, Pratapgarh

Chetan Kumar Tripathi– Deputy Registrar, Revenue Board, Ajmer

Javed Ali – Deputy Director Minority Affairs, Jaipur II

Daulat Ram– ADM, Sanchor

Vivek Vyas – Protocol Officer, General Administration, Jodhpur

Vijendra Kumar Meena – SDM, Lalsot

Mahavir Singh Jodha – SDM, Marwar Junction

Shyam Rathore – Deputy Inspector General Registration & Stamp, Jaipur

Mukesh Chaudhary – SDM, Khetri

Pawan Kumar – SDM, Chhatargarh

Ramavatar Meena – SDM, Kanwas

Neelam Lakhara – SDM, Kumbhalgarh

Rajvir Singh Yadav – SDM, Neem Ka Thana

Santosh Kumar Meena – ADM, Jaipur City South

Babulal Jat – SDM, Aspur

Anita Kumari Khatik – SDM, Niwai

Anju Verma – SDM, Sambhar Lake

Rajni Madhiwal – Project Manager, SC Development Corporation, Udaipur

Seeta Sharma – Deputy Director Women & Child Development Department, Kota

Sunil Sharma – Sub-Divisional Officer, Bagidora

Jayant Kumar – SDM, Head Office, Phagi

Madhulika Sinwar – ACS, Jodhpur

Apoorva Parwal – Authorised Officer, JDA Jaipur

Om Prakash Meena – ADM, Shahpura, Bhilwara

Manoj Khemada – SDM, Kushalgarh

Mukut Singh – Deputy Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Jaipur Greater

Dinesh Sharma – SDM, Narayanpur

Seema Khetan – SDM, Khandar

Mansukh Ram Damor – SDM, Pindwara

Mukesh Chandra Meena – SDM, Shahabad

Manmohan Sharma – SDM, Mandalgarh

Siddhartha Sandhu – SDM, Desuri

Grima Sharma – Assistant Land Management Officer, Head Office, Jaipur

Hanuman Ram – SDM, Fatehgarh

Kriti Vyas – Asst. Director, Public Services Administrative Reforms, Kota

Bharat Raj Gurjar– SDM, Asind

Puneet Kumar Gailra– SDM, Banswara

Deepak Singh Khatana – SDM, Jaipur City

Kapil Kumar Kothari – SDM, Jhaadol

Babulal – SDM, Phooliya Kalan

Sapna Kumari – SDM, Sangod

Abhimanyu Singh Kuntal – SDM, Chhipabarod

Ajit Singh Rathore – SDM, Bijoliya

Suman Chaudhary – SDM, Head Office, Amer, Jaipur

Pinki – SDM, Thanagazi

Suman Devi – SDM, Buhana

Sanwarlal Aabsara – SDM, Dungarpur

Bhagwat Sharan Tyagi – SDM, Bari

Bhagirath Ram– SDM, Dhorimanna

Deshraj Ram Parihar – SDM, Chitalwana

Rekha Yadav – SDM, Kotkasim

Rajesh Meena – SDM, Jamwa Ramgarh, Jaipur

Harakesh Meena – SDM, Raini

Premraj Meena – SDM, Karauli

Jwala Sahay Meena – SDM, Sikar

Ganraj Badgoti – SDM, Peeplu

Sudharani Meena – SDM, Basedi

Priti Meena – SDM, Nainwa

Shantilal Jain – SDM, Salumber

202501311158419251844RASorderdated31-01-2025Download 53 IAS Officers Transferred: See the New Postings Here Ashutosh A.T. Pednekar– Secretary to Government, Tribal Area Development

Bhanu Prakash Aturu – Secretary to Government, Higher & Technical Education

Dr. Ravi Kumar Surpur – Divisional Commissioner, Bikaner

Dr. Aarushi Ajeey Malik – Chairperson, RajSICO, Jaipur

P. Ramesh – Secretary to Government, Labour Factory

Poonam – Divisional Commissioner, Jaipur

Kumar Pal Gautam – Secretary to Government, Finance Revenue

Vishram Meena – Secretary to Government, Sanskrit Education

Inderjit Singh – Director & Ex-officio Special Secretary to Government, Local Bodies Department

Rajendra Singh Shekhawat – Divisional Commissioner, Kota

Rajendra Vijay – Commissioner, Departmental Inquiry

Shakti Singh Rathore – Commissioner, TAD, Udaipur

Kumari Pragya Kevalsmani – Divisional Commissioner, Udaipur

Shivangi Swarankar– Managing Director, Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation

Anupama Jorwal – State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha

H. Guite – Commissioner, Food Safety & Drug Controller

Narendra Gupta – Member, Revenue Board, Ajmer

Namit Mehta – District Collector, Udaipur

Aviral Chaturvedi – Joint Secretary to Government, Home Department

Tikamchand Bohra – Managing Director, Rajfed

Nikya Gohain – Commissioner, Colonisation Department & Commissioner, Irrigated Area Development & Water Utility Department, Bikaner

Arvind Kumar Poswal – Joint Secretary, Chief Minister

Iqbal Khan – Commissioner, Medical Education Department

Jagjit Singh Monga – Director, Civil Defence Department

Narayan Singh – Managing Director, Jaipur City Transport Services Ltd.

Pooja Kumari Parth – Commissioner, Labour Department

Matadin Meena – Director, Minority Affairs

Sharad Mehra – Joint Secretary to Government, Finance Expenditure-1

Jasmeet Singh Sandhu – District Collector, Bhilwara

Dr. Gaurav Saini – Commissioner, Skill Employment & Entrepreneurship

Shweta Chauhan – Director, Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban

Avadhesh Meena – District Collector, Salumber

Dr. T. Shubhamangala – Additional Mission Director, National Health Mission

Mohammed Junaid PP – Director & Ex-officio Joint Secretary to Government, Water Catchment Development & Soil Conservation

Rishabh Mandal – Commissioner, Kota Development Authority

Girdhar – CEO Zilla Parishad, Sri Ganganagar

Siddhartha Palani Chamy – Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Jodhpur South

Gaurav Budania – CEO Zilla Parishad, Sawai Madhopur

Riya Dabi – CEO Zilla Parishad, Udaipur

Ravi Kumar – CEO Zilla Parishad, Barmer

Juiikar Pratik Chandrashekhar – Commissioner, Bharatpur Development Authority

Salukhe Gaurav Ravindra – CEO, Alwar – Secretary to Government, Tribal Area Development– Secretary to Government, Higher & Technical Education– Divisional Commissioner, Bikaner– Chairperson, RajSICO, Jaipur– Secretary to Government, Labour Factory– Divisional Commissioner, Jaipur– Secretary to Government, Finance Revenue– Secretary to Government, Sanskrit Education– Director & Ex-officio Special Secretary to Government, Local Bodies Department– Divisional Commissioner, Kota– Commissioner, Departmental Inquiry– Commissioner, TAD, Udaipur– Divisional Commissioner, Udaipur– Managing Director, Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation– State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha– Commissioner, Food Safety & Drug Controller– Member, Revenue Board, Ajmer– District Collector, Udaipur– Joint Secretary to Government, Home Department– Managing Director, Rajfed– Commissioner, Colonisation Department & Commissioner, Irrigated Area Development & Water Utility Department, Bikaner– Joint Secretary, Chief Minister– Commissioner, Medical Education Department– Director, Civil Defence Department– Managing Director, Jaipur City Transport Services Ltd.– Commissioner, Labour Department– Director, Minority Affairs– Joint Secretary to Government, Finance Expenditure-1– District Collector, Bhilwara– Commissioner, Skill Employment & Entrepreneurship– Director, Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban– District Collector, Salumber– Additional Mission Director, National Health Mission– Director & Ex-officio Joint Secretary to Government, Water Catchment Development & Soil Conservation– Commissioner, Kota Development Authority– CEO Zilla Parishad, Sri Ganganagar– Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Jodhpur South– CEO Zilla Parishad, Sawai Madhopur– CEO Zilla Parishad, Udaipur– CEO Zilla Parishad, Barmer– Commissioner, Bharatpur Development Authority– CEO, Alwar

Appointed to SDM Posts Yaksh Chaudhary– Shiv

Pritam Kumar – Jodhpur North

Yasharth Shekhar – Alwar

Dr. Anshu Priya – Mount Abu

Sakshyam Goyal – Jaisalmer

Divyash Singh – Beawar

Shraddha Gome – Bhawani Mandi

Mohit Kasaniya – Bhinmal

Bhaisare Shubham Ashok – Gogunda

Sonika Kumari – Girwa

Shreshtha Shri – Kumher