Rajasthan bus stand set for a makeover with airport-style facilities

The Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation has started preparing to revamp its bus stands. While the central government has spent crores of rupees to modernise railway stations, the Rajasthan government is now planning to develop bus stands on the lines of the Gujarat model, providing airport-like facilities to passengers.

Developing a single bus stand with modern facilities will cost around 150-200 crore rupees. The work is being done under the PPP model (BOT). The Roadways department has initiated the process, and the first phase will cover eight bus stands in the state. The survey has been conducted, and a report has been prepared. Notably, Roadways is incurring a loss of 90 crore rupees every month. The corporation has land worth crores, which can be utilised commercially to increase revenue and provide better facilities.

Eight bus stands to be developed in the first phase In the first phase, Roadways has selected eight bus stands, including Bikaner, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Beawar, and Bundi. A consultant company has been appointed to prepare a plan. The government had announced in the budget to develop some bus stands, including Kota and Dudu, but the finance department has raised objections. The department has asked for a feasibility report before proceeding.

Facilities to be provided Roadways bus stand will have facilities like restaurants, cafes, AC waiting halls, ATMs, and toilets. The mall will have amenities like those found in shopping malls. A four-story building will be constructed, and the bus stand will be developed with a heritage look, reflecting local culture.