Rajasthan bus stand set for a makeover with airport-style facilities

Bikaner’s central bus stand is about to get a new look soon. There will be a grand mall along with it, and people will be able to roam around till late at night.

BikanerDec 06, 2024 / 03:41 pm

Patrika Desk

Bikaner bus stand will be developed, airport like facilities will be available

Bikaner: The Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation’s central bus stand in Bikaner, which was in a dilapidated condition, is about to get a new look soon. There will be a grand mall along with it, and people will be able to roam around till late at night.
The Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation has started preparing to revamp its bus stands. While the central government has spent crores of rupees to modernise railway stations, the Rajasthan government is now planning to develop bus stands on the lines of the Gujarat model, providing airport-like facilities to passengers.
Developing a single bus stand with modern facilities will cost around 150-200 crore rupees. The work is being done under the PPP model (BOT). The Roadways department has initiated the process, and the first phase will cover eight bus stands in the state. The survey has been conducted, and a report has been prepared. Notably, Roadways is incurring a loss of 90 crore rupees every month. The corporation has land worth crores, which can be utilised commercially to increase revenue and provide better facilities.

Eight bus stands to be developed in the first phase

In the first phase, Roadways has selected eight bus stands, including Bikaner, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Beawar, and Bundi. A consultant company has been appointed to prepare a plan. The government had announced in the budget to develop some bus stands, including Kota and Dudu, but the finance department has raised objections. The department has asked for a feasibility report before proceeding.

Facilities to be provided

Roadways bus stand will have facilities like restaurants, cafes, AC waiting halls, ATMs, and toilets. The mall will have amenities like those found in shopping malls. A four-story building will be constructed, and the bus stand will be developed with a heritage look, reflecting local culture.

The current state of the bus stand

Bikaner Central Roadways bus stand is currently in a dilapidated condition. The tin shed, and platforms are damaged. The entire complex has a broken road, and there are potholes everywhere. The walls are damaged, and the surrounding area is overgrown with bushes. There is only one toilet, and it is damaged. The bus stand is dark at night due to lack of proper lighting.

