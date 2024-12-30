scriptRajasthan: Drunk Drivers Hauling Hazardous Loads Raise New Year Safety Fears | Rajasthan: Drunk Drivers Hauling Hazardous Loads Raise New Year Safety Fears | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Rajasthan: Drunk Drivers Hauling Hazardous Loads Raise New Year Safety Fears

Drink Driving: Incidents of tankers and trucks carrying gas, chemicals and other hazardous materials being driven under the influence of alcohol on highways and city roads are steadily increasing.

JaipurDec 30, 2024 / 09:09 am

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan-Road-Accident-3
Jaipur: Incidents of intoxicated drivers operating tankers and trucks carrying gas, chemicals, and other hazardous materials on highways and city roads are steadily increasing. On Saturday, two separate incidents saw truck drivers found to be under the influence of alcohol.
Chaumu Police Station apprehended Rajendranath, the driver of a truck carrying CNG cylinders that overturned on Saturday night. Investigations revealed that the driver was intoxicated, leading to the accident. The Chaumu Station House Officer has been assigned to investigate the matter.
These incidents raise questions about the responsibility of the transport department and the police. Despite instances of revenue collection under the guise of challans, the lack of strict action is creating a dangerous situation. Drivers operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol endanger lives, yet the relevant departments seem to be failing to control them.
Rajasthan Road Accident

Constable Puran’s Bravery

Constable Puran displayed bravery in rescuing the driver trapped in the overturned CNG truck’s cabin on Sikar Road. He broke the cabin’s window to safely extract the driver, while others hesitated due to the risk of a CNG leak.

Increased Risk During New Year

Train and flight bookings are full during New Year and festivals, leading to increased use of private vehicles. However, these passengers may not realise they are travelling amidst tankers and trucks that are akin to moving bombs. A major accident can occur at any time if the driver is intoxicated.

News / National News / Rajasthan: Drunk Drivers Hauling Hazardous Loads Raise New Year Safety Fears

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Former US President Jimmy Carter dies at 100

world

Former US President Jimmy Carter dies at 100

in 4 hours

Delhi Shivers in Cold Snap, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

National News

Delhi Shivers in Cold Snap, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

in 1 hour

Rajasthan: Drunk Drivers Hauling Hazardous Loads Raise New Year Safety Fears

National News

Rajasthan: Drunk Drivers Hauling Hazardous Loads Raise New Year Safety Fears

in 2 hours

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Famous Actor to Play Lord Krishna?

Entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Famous Actor to Play Lord Krishna?

in 2 hours

Latest National News

Delhi Shivers in Cold Snap, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

National News

Delhi Shivers in Cold Snap, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

in 1 hour

Maha Kumbh 2025: Intelligence Agencies on High Alert Following Terrorist Threat

National News

Maha Kumbh 2025: Intelligence Agencies on High Alert Following Terrorist Threat

3 days ago

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Friday's Rates See Slight Increase

National News

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Friday's Rates See Slight Increase

3 days ago

Rajasthan Braces for Heavy Rainfall: 14 Districts on Alert

National News

Rajasthan Braces for Heavy Rainfall: 14 Districts on Alert

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.