Rajasthan: Drunk Drivers Hauling Hazardous Loads Raise New Year Safety Fears

Jaipur: Incidents of intoxicated drivers operating tankers and trucks carrying gas, chemicals, and other hazardous materials on highways and city roads are steadily increasing. On Saturday, two separate incidents saw truck drivers found to be under the influence of alcohol.
Chaumu Police Station apprehended Rajendranath, the driver of a truck carrying CNG cylinders that overturned on Saturday night. Investigations revealed that the driver was intoxicated, leading to the accident. The Chaumu Station House Officer has been assigned to investigate the matter.
These incidents raise questions about the responsibility of the transport department and the police. Despite instances of revenue collection under the guise of challans, the lack of strict action is creating a dangerous situation. Drivers operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol endanger lives, yet the relevant departments seem to be failing to control them.
Constable Puran’s Bravery
Constable Puran displayed bravery in rescuing the driver trapped in the overturned CNG truck’s cabin on Sikar Road. He broke the cabin’s window to safely extract the driver, while others hesitated due to the risk of a CNG leak.
Increased Risk During New Year
Train and flight bookings are full during New Year and festivals, leading to increased use of private vehicles. However, these passengers may not realise they are travelling amidst tankers and trucks that are akin to moving bombs. A major accident can occur at any time if the driver is intoxicated.