Rajasthan: Drunk Drivers Hauling Hazardous Loads Raise New Year Safety Fears

Chaumu Police Station apprehended Rajendranath, the driver of a truck carrying CNG cylinders that overturned on Saturday night. Investigations revealed that the driver was intoxicated, leading to the accident. The Chaumu Station House Officer has been assigned to investigate the matter.

These incidents raise questions about the responsibility of the transport department and the police. Despite instances of revenue collection under the guise of challans, the lack of strict action is creating a dangerous situation. Drivers operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol endanger lives, yet the relevant departments seem to be failing to control them.

Constable Puran's Bravery Constable Puran displayed bravery in rescuing the driver trapped in the overturned CNG truck's cabin on Sikar Road. He broke the cabin's window to safely extract the driver, while others hesitated due to the risk of a CNG leak.