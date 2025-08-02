2 August 2025,

Saturday

National News

Rajasthan: Fake Certificates Used in Securing Government Jobs in Major Fraud

Fraudulent activities are underway in Rajasthan concerning the issuance of disability certificates and specific disability identity cards. Investigations at Jaipur's SMS Hospital have revealed cases of fraudulent disability certificates.

Ajmer

Patrika Desk

Aug 02, 2025

Fraud-for-jobs-in-Rajasthan-2
Photo Source AI

Manish Kumar Singh
Ajmer: A fraud is underway in the issuance of disability certificates and specific disability identity cards in the state. Investigations at Jaipur's SMS Hospital have revealed cases of fraudulent disability certificates. Not only this, but government jobs have also been obtained using fraudulent disability certificates.

This revelation came from a letter by Rajesh Agrawal, Secretary, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. In a letter to the state's Chief Secretary, Sudhanshu Pant, Agrawal stated that the investigation found that the disability certificates of Rahul Kasana and Pramod were fake, issued by the CMHO, Bharatpur.

Similarly, the case of Mahendra Singh Nain also came to light, who was issued a certificate by the Jodhpur CMHO stating 63% hearing impairment. Still, the SMS Hospital investigation found that he had no hearing impairment. Additionally, 40 other disability certificates are under scrutiny and require re-examination.

Slow Pace of Police Investigation

Agrawal expressed regret in the letter that the police investigation in these cases is proceeding at a slow pace. Strict action should be taken against such officials and doctors issuing fraudulent disability certificates, who are involved in the fraudulent game of issuing disability certificates in the state.



Letter written by Rajesh Agrawal, Secretary, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, to the Chief Secretary of the state.

Case 1

Rahul Kasana: UID number 0730020030190150. The disability certificate issued by the CMHO, Bharatpur, was found to be fraudulent.

Case 2

Pramod: UID number 0730419890181067. The disability certificate issued by the CMHO, Bharatpur, was found to be fraudulent.

Warning of Action Against Negligence

Following the letter, Chief Secretary Sudhanshu Pant has also warned the medical college and hospital management to take strict action against those who are negligent in issuing disability certificates. It is noteworthy that a few days ago, a case came to light in which a junior clerk obtained a job in 2019 using a fake certificate of an ophthalmologist in the RPSC.

Instructions to Exercise Caution

Previously, disability and UID were being created through the CMHO on online applications. Recently, a few cases of obtaining jobs using fake certificates have emerged. Now, a board of two specialists has been constituted at the level of the Medical College and Hospital Superintendent to exercise caution in creating certificates.
-Dr. Arvind Khare, Superintendent, JLN Hospital, Ajmer

