6 July 2025,

Sunday

Rajasthan Implements New System to Expedite Development Projects

Following instructions from the Rajasthan Chief Minister, Bhajan Lal Sharma, a new system has been implemented. The process of resubmitting proposals to the finance department for administrative and financial approvals after tendering has been eliminated.

Jul 06, 2025

Rajasthan News: A new system has been implemented in Rajasthan to expedite development projects and minimise processing time, as directed by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. The system of the executive department sending files to the finance department for administrative and financial approvals after the tender process has been abolished. This process, initiated during the previous government's tenure, caused unnecessary delays in commencing development projects. This new system has been implemented in the state on the initiative of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Dual Process Added 15-30 Days Delay

To deliberately delay the commencement of construction work after announcing development projects, the previous government implemented a system where the executive department would send the proposal for work approval to the Finance Department. The Finance Department would then only provide theoretical approval for the work instead of formal approval. Following this, the executive department had to send the proposal again to the Finance Department for administrative and financial approval. This dual process added an extra 15 to 30 days to the timeline. This increased the cost of development projects and prevented the public from benefiting from them promptly.

No More Second-Stage File Transfer to Finance Department

Following the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's instructions to improve this system, the process has been revised and made more efficient. Now, once the proposal received from the executive department is approved by the Finance Department, the executive department itself is empowered to issue work orders after the tender. The executive department will be able to upload the administrative and financial approved amounts on the portal based on the work order amount. Therefore, there will be no need to send the file to the Finance Department in the second stage of the process.

Faster Development Projects Ahead

This decision by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will accelerate development projects, enabling the state government to fulfil its commitment to completing development work within the stipulated timeframe and with high quality.

