Rajasthan Implements New System to Expedite Development Projects

Following the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's instructions to improve this system, the process has been revised and made more efficient. Now, once the proposal received from the executive department is approved by the Finance Department, the executive department itself is empowered to issue work orders after the tender. The executive department will be able to upload the administrative and financial approved amounts on the portal based on the work order amount. Therefore, there will be no need to send the file to the Finance Department in the second stage of the process.