Rajasthan News : New Bus to Run Between Udaipur-Jaipur from 1st December

This new service promises quicker travel times and lower fares compared to other options, including trains.

JaipurNov 30, 2024 / 04:12 pm

Patrika Desk

The Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) has made an exciting announcement. Starting 1 December, RSRTC will launch a new bus service between Jaipur and Udaipur. This new service promises quicker travel times and lower fares compared to other options, including trains. The bus will bypass most small towns and make limited stops, ensuring a faster and more convenient journey for passengers.

Jaipur-Udaipur-Jaipur Bus will be 3 by 2 Seater

Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation’s bus will depart from Udaipur depot on December 1 at 1:30 pm and will reach Jaipur at 8:30 pm. From Jaipur, the bus will depart at 2:30 am and will reach Udaipur the next day at 9:30 am. This bus will be 3 by 2 seater. Due to the shorter distance, ticket prices will be lower.
The Jaipur-Udaipur-Jaipur bus will go from Udaipur to Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Vijayanagar, Nasirabad Highway, and Kishangarh Bypass. The bus will only stop at a few stations on the way. Udaipur Depot Manager Hemant Sharma said that a new bus is being started from Udaipur to Jaipur, which will reduce the travel time.

