Rajasthan News : New Bus to Run Between Udaipur-Jaipur from 1st December

Jaipur-Udaipur-Jaipur Bus will be 3 by 2 Seater Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation’s bus will depart from Udaipur depot on December 1 at 1:30 pm and will reach Jaipur at 8:30 pm. From Jaipur, the bus will depart at 2:30 am and will reach Udaipur the next day at 9:30 am. This bus will be 3 by 2 seater. Due to the shorter distance, ticket prices will be lower.

The Jaipur-Udaipur-Jaipur bus will go from Udaipur to Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Vijayanagar, Nasirabad Highway, and Kishangarh Bypass. The bus will only stop at a few stations on the way. Udaipur Depot Manager Hemant Sharma said that a new bus is being started from Udaipur to Jaipur, which will reduce the travel time.