Rajasthan on Orange Alert: Heavy to Extremely Heavy Rainfall Predicted in 11 Districts
The Meteorological Department issued an orange alert on Wednesday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in 11 districts of the state. In Kota, the massive inflow of water necessitated the opening of 5 gates of the barrage.
हाड़ौती में मूसलाधार, कोटा बैराज के 5 गेट खोले, पत्रिका फोटो
Heavy Rain in Rajasthan: Due to a cyclonic circulation over the southeastern parts of Rajasthan, monsoon activity is increasing. The Meteorological Department issued an orange alert on Wednesday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in 11 districts of the state. Jhalawar district experienced torrential rainfall in the past 24 hours. In many areas, rainfall exceeding 8 inches caused rivers and dams to overflow. In Kota, the inflow of water was so high that five gates of the barrage had to be opened.
Three-Day Very Heavy Rainfall Alert
Due to the cyclonic circulation, heavy to very heavy rainfall, and extremely heavy rainfall in some areas, is likely to continue in southeastern Rajasthan and surrounding areas. The monsoon trough line is also passing through southern Rajasthan. Light to moderate rainfall, and heavy rainfall in some areas, is expected to continue in the eastern parts of the state for the next week. Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is also expected in parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions over the next three to four days, with heavy rainfall in one or two places.
Orange Alert in These 11 Districts
The Meteorological Department issued an orange alert on Wednesday for Banswara, Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Kota, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, and Udaipur districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall. The Hadoti region experienced torrential rainfall in the last 24 hours.
Flood-like Situation Due to Heavy Rainfall
Many areas of Rajasthan, including the Hadoti region, received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. Torrential rain in several areas has created flood-like conditions. Jhalawar district recorded 225 mm of rainfall at Parwan Dam, 205 mm at Bhimsagar, and 199 mm at Khanpur.