Rajasthan: Ongoing rescue operation for child trapped in borewell

Rajasthan Borewell Accident: Rescue operations are underway for a second day to retrieve three-year-old Chetna, trapped 150 feet down a borewell in Rajasthan. However, rescue teams have yet to achieve a breakthrough.

Dec 24, 2024 / 10:24 am

Patrika Desk

Kotputli Borewell Accident
Kotputli: Rescue operations are underway for a three-year-old girl, Chetna, trapped 150 feet down a 700-foot-deep borewell in Kotputli, Rajasthan. The rescue operation began on Monday and continued into a second day on Tuesday morning, but without success.
Chetna has been trapped for more than 18 hours without food or water. The narrow diameter of the borewell restricts her movement. Two attempts using improvised methods were made overnight, but both failed.

Third Rescue Attempt Underway

The rescue team is now attempting a third method, aiming to retrieve the child using a hook attached to her clothing. Authorities have sought permission from the child’s family, as this method carries a risk of injury to the child. The narrowness of the borewell continues to pose challenges.
 

Narrow Borewell, Child Hungry and Thirsty

CCTV footage shows the girl fell headfirst into the borewell, hindering the oxygen supply. The narrow diameter prevents movement, and providing food and water has proven impossible. The child remains hungry and thirsty.
Kotputli Borewell Accident

Improvised Methods Employed

Three individuals experienced in borewell rescues from Bandikui and Dausa were brought in by the SDRF team. Jagmal, Nathuram, and Balram, known for their expertise in retrieving motors from borewells, attempted to use a metal ring and rods, but without success.
Kotputli Borewell Accident

Distraught Family and Villagers

After learning of the incident, the child’s mother and other family members are distraught. Villagers are also praying for the child’s safe rescue.

Child Fell into Borewell While Playing

The three-year-old girl from Kiratpura village, Sarund police station area, fell 150 feet into an open borewell around 2 pm on Monday while playing.
NDRF, SDRF, and police teams have arrived and commenced rescue operations, but as of Tuesday morning, no success has been achieved. Superintendent of Police Rajan Dushyant and ASP Vaibhav Sharma are present at the scene.
 

