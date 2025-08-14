Rajasthan Police Launch 'Rajcop Citizen' App: Emergency Services at Your Fingertips

Jaipur. Rajasthan Police has added a new helpline feature to the Raj Cop Citizen app, keeping in mind the safety and convenience of citizens. Now, essential helpline numbers will be readily available directly on your mobile phone. Through this app, police, fire, ambulance, women's helpline, and other essential service numbers can be accessed with a single click. This feature incorporates several important services for citizens. Under emergency services, quick access to police, fire brigade, and ambulance services will be provided. The cybercrime helpline option facilitates lodging complaints about online crimes or cyber fraud, which is extremely crucial in the digital age.
Keeping in mind the safety of children, a child helpline has been included, where immediate assistance can be sought in cases of child exploitation, missing children, or other emergencies. A women's helpline is available for the safety of women, providing immediate assistance in any situation of danger or harassment. Rajasthan Police has also taken a commendable step regarding mental health, adding a telephone mental health support service. This provides citizens with consultation and counselling services related to mental health issues.
Rajasthan Police stated that through this app, people can not only get emergency assistance but also easily find solutions to their problems. The 'Raj Cop Citizen app' is available on the Google Play Store and other app platforms.
In times of crisis, helpline numbers can play a crucial role in saving lives. Therefore, the Rajasthan Police has appealed to citizens to download this app to their mobile phones and use it immediately when needed.