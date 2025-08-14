Rajasthan Police Launch 'Rajcop Citizen' App: Emergency Services at Your Fingertips

Jaipur. Rajasthan Police has added a new helpline feature to the Raj Cop Citizen app, keeping in mind the safety and convenience of citizens. Now, essential helpline numbers will be readily available directly on your mobile phone. Through this app, police, fire, ambulance, women's helpline, and other essential service numbers can be accessed with a single click. This feature incorporates several important services for citizens. Under emergency services, quick access to police, fire brigade, and ambulance services will be provided. The cybercrime helpline option facilitates lodging complaints about online crimes or cyber fraud, which is extremely crucial in the digital age.