National News

Rajasthan Police Launch 'Rajcop Citizen' App: Emergency Services at Your Fingertips

Rajasthan Police has launched a new initiative, the Rajcop Citizen app, to provide immediate assistance to women and children facing cybercrime and mental health issues. The app aims to be a lifeline in times of crisis, offering these crucial services directly on mobile phones.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 14, 2025

राज कॉप सिटीजन एप से मिलेगी बच्चों और महिलाओं को त्वरित मदद
Raj Cop app (Image: Patrika)

Jaipur. Rajasthan Police has added a new helpline feature to the Raj Cop Citizen app, keeping in mind the safety and convenience of citizens. Now, essential helpline numbers will be readily available directly on your mobile phone. Through this app, police, fire, ambulance, women's helpline, and other essential service numbers can be accessed with a single click. This feature incorporates several important services for citizens. Under emergency services, quick access to police, fire brigade, and ambulance services will be provided. The cybercrime helpline option facilitates lodging complaints about online crimes or cyber fraud, which is extremely crucial in the digital age.

Child Helpline Also Included

Keeping in mind the safety of children, a child helpline has been included, where immediate assistance can be sought in cases of child exploitation, missing children, or other emergencies. A women's helpline is available for the safety of women, providing immediate assistance in any situation of danger or harassment. Rajasthan Police has also taken a commendable step regarding mental health, adding a telephone mental health support service. This provides citizens with consultation and counselling services related to mental health issues.

Solving Problems Too

Rajasthan Police stated that through this app, people can not only get emergency assistance but also easily find solutions to their problems. The 'Raj Cop Citizen app' is available on the Google Play Store and other app platforms.

In times of crisis, helpline numbers can play a crucial role in saving lives. Therefore, the Rajasthan Police has appealed to citizens to download this app to their mobile phones and use it immediately when needed.

Published on:

14 Aug 2025 04:32 pm

English News / National News / Rajasthan Police Launch 'Rajcop Citizen' App: Emergency Services at Your Fingertips
