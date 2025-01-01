Rajasthan Politics: Several Ministers in Bhajan Lal’s Government May Be Replaced! BJP State In-Charge Makes Bold Statement

Agrawal, during his visit to Jaipur, described the cabinet expansion as a natural process, stating, “Old and withered trees will fall, new leaves will sprout. A new team will be formed, new workers will come. There will be a confluence of old and new people.”

He further added that currently, everyone is experienced, and the cabinet also has its limitations. New Faces to Get a Chance! Agrawal’s statement about “old and withered trees falling” is interpreted to mean an expansion of the cabinet. Several ministers in the Bhajan Lal government may be dismissed, and new faces may be included in the team.

Previous Congress Government Unnecessarily Created New Districts Agrawal stated that the decision to abolish nine districts and three divisions was taken after careful consideration. He criticised the previous Congress government for unnecessarily creating new districts. He explained that the opposition to this decision stems from those affected by the abolishment of districts created by the former Chief Minister.