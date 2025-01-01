scriptRajasthan Politics: Several Ministers in Bhajan Lal’s Government May Be Replaced! BJP State In-Charge Makes Bold Statement | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Rajasthan Politics: Several Ministers in Bhajan Lal’s Government May Be Replaced! BJP State In-Charge Makes Bold Statement

Amidst speculation of an expansion and reshuffle of the Bhajan Lal cabinet at the start of the new year, BJP’s state in-charge has made a significant statement.

JaipurJan 01, 2025 / 10:14 am

Patrika Desk

radha mohan das agarwal CM Bhajanlal Sharma
Jaipur: Amid speculations of expansion and reshuffle in Bhajan Lal’s Cabinet at the start of the new year, BJP State In-Charge Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal has given a significant statement. It is believed that a major change in Bhajan Lal’s Cabinet is likely to happen soon.
Agrawal, during his visit to Jaipur, described the cabinet expansion as a natural process, stating, “Old and withered trees will fall, new leaves will sprout. A new team will be formed, new workers will come. There will be a confluence of old and new people.”
He further added that currently, everyone is experienced, and the cabinet also has its limitations.

New Faces to Get a Chance!

Agrawal’s statement about “old and withered trees falling” is interpreted to mean an expansion of the cabinet. Several ministers in the Bhajan Lal government may be dismissed, and new faces may be included in the team.

Previous Congress Government Unnecessarily Created New Districts

Agrawal stated that the decision to abolish nine districts and three divisions was taken after careful consideration. He criticised the previous Congress government for unnecessarily creating new districts. He explained that the opposition to this decision stems from those affected by the abolishment of districts created by the former Chief Minister.

Remarks on the Abolition of Dudu District

BJP’s state in-charge, Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, asserted that there is no discontent within the BJP. Regarding the abolition of Dudu district, which is the constituency of Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairava, Agrawal stated that the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister represent the entire state.

News / National News / Rajasthan Politics: Several Ministers in Bhajan Lal's Government May Be Replaced! BJP State In-Charge Makes Bold Statement

