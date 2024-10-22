Rajasthan PTI Recruitment Exam 2022: 1200 candidates’ documents checked, 321 cases of forgery revealed

The board and SOG are separately checking these candidates’ documents. So far, out of 1,200 candidates, 321 have been found with forged documents. These candidates could not provide proof of their degrees to the board. Now, the board will hand over the list of these candidates to the SOG. Meanwhile, these candidates will be debarred from recruitment exams. The board and SOG are verifying the documents of the remaining candidates. Related universities are being asked to verify the documents.

Forgery cases may cross 400 The number of forgery cases is likely to cross 400. The board and SOG are investigating the matter. Seven days not enough to respond The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board started checking the documents of 1200 candidates. Out of these, around 321 candidates were identified whose documents were found to be forged. These candidates were given seven days to respond, but only around 50 candidates responded. Their responses were not satisfactory to the board.

Fake degrees obtained from other states In the PTI recruitment, the board has suspected that hundreds of candidates have fake degrees. The reason is that during the application process, the candidates did not provide information about their B.P.Ed degrees, but later produced degrees from universities in UP, Churu, and other places in 2019. There were suspicions of forgery in the PTI recruitment due to a large number of applications.

Connection found in Sarn, results withheld The selection board had withheld the results of 300 candidates in the PTI recruitment. The board found discrepancies in their degrees. The board had also sought clarification from the candidates. The board suspected that 300 candidates had obtained B.P.Ed degrees from Bhupendra Sarn, the mastermind behind the paper leak in the second-grade teacher recruitment exam. The police had recovered fake degrees and sports certificates from Sarn. The board had written to 13 universities questioning the authenticity of the degrees.

We have sent the list of 1200 candidates to the SOG. We are also investigating them at the board level. 321 candidates have been found to have forged documents. The number may increase further. We will take action against them.

Alak Raj, Chairman, Rajasthan Staff Selection Board

We have asked the related universities for information about the accused in the fake degree and cheating cases registered with the SOG. Some universities have provided the information, but others have not.

Paras Deshmukh, DIG, SOG Rajasthan