scriptRajasthan PTI Recruitment Exam 2022: 1200 candidates’ documents checked, 321 cases of forgery revealed | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Rajasthan PTI Recruitment Exam 2022: 1200 candidates’ documents checked, 321 cases of forgery revealed

Rajasthan PTI Recruitment Exam 2022: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has started checking the documents of 1200 candidates. Out of these, around 321 candidates have been identified whose documents have been found to be forged.

JaipurOct 22, 2024 / 09:10 am

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board
Rajasthan PTI Recruitment Exam 2022: In the last five years, cases of forgery have been continuously coming to light in recruitment exams. After the SI, Revenue Officer Grade-II, and Executive Officer Class-IV Competitive Exam-2022, now the forgery cases have also been revealed in the PTI recruitment. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has taken around 1200 candidates under scrutiny.
The board and SOG are separately checking these candidates’ documents. So far, out of 1,200 candidates, 321 have been found with forged documents. These candidates could not provide proof of their degrees to the board. Now, the board will hand over the list of these candidates to the SOG. Meanwhile, these candidates will be debarred from recruitment exams. The board and SOG are verifying the documents of the remaining candidates. Related universities are being asked to verify the documents.

Forgery cases may cross 400

The number of forgery cases is likely to cross 400. The board and SOG are investigating the matter.

Seven days not enough to respond

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board started checking the documents of 1200 candidates. Out of these, around 321 candidates were identified whose documents were found to be forged. These candidates were given seven days to respond, but only around 50 candidates responded. Their responses were not satisfactory to the board.

Fake degrees obtained from other states

In the PTI recruitment, the board has suspected that hundreds of candidates have fake degrees. The reason is that during the application process, the candidates did not provide information about their B.P.Ed degrees, but later produced degrees from universities in UP, Churu, and other places in 2019. There were suspicions of forgery in the PTI recruitment due to a large number of applications.

Connection found in Sarn, results withheld

The selection board had withheld the results of 300 candidates in the PTI recruitment. The board found discrepancies in their degrees. The board had also sought clarification from the candidates. The board suspected that 300 candidates had obtained B.P.Ed degrees from Bhupendra Sarn, the mastermind behind the paper leak in the second-grade teacher recruitment exam. The police had recovered fake degrees and sports certificates from Sarn. The board had written to 13 universities questioning the authenticity of the degrees.
The number may increase
We have sent the list of 1200 candidates to the SOG. We are also investigating them at the board level. 321 candidates have been found to have forged documents. The number may increase further. We will take action against them.
Alak Raj, Chairman, Rajasthan Staff Selection Board

We have sought information
We have asked the related universities for information about the accused in the fake degree and cheating cases registered with the SOG. Some universities have provided the information, but others have not.
Paras Deshmukh, DIG, SOG Rajasthan

News / National News / Rajasthan PTI Recruitment Exam 2022: 1200 candidates’ documents checked, 321 cases of forgery revealed

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Pakistan seeks additional $2 billion from IMF to combat climate change

world

Pakistan seeks additional $2 billion from IMF to combat climate change

12 hours ago

WTC 2025 Final Scenario: South Africa Could Eliminate Australia from the WTC Final by Defeating Bangladesh! Discover the Full Equation

Cricket News

WTC 2025 Final Scenario: South Africa Could Eliminate Australia from the WTC Final by Defeating Bangladesh! Discover the Full Equation

12 hours ago

Eliminate High BP and Type 2 Diabetes with Fenugreek Seeds, Avoid Consumption in These Problems

Health

Eliminate High BP and Type 2 Diabetes with Fenugreek Seeds, Avoid Consumption in These Problems

15 hours ago

CTET 2024: Correction Window is open for Applicants to make any changes

Education News

CTET 2024: Correction Window is open for Applicants to make any changes

12 hours ago

Latest National News

Kolkata: Junior Doctors End Fast After Two-Hour Meeting with CM, Strike Withdrawn

National News

Kolkata: Junior Doctors End Fast After Two-Hour Meeting with CM, Strike Withdrawn

in 5 hours

Mission Chandrayaan-4: Two satellites will be launched together in one rocket!

National News

Mission Chandrayaan-4: Two satellites will be launched together in one rocket!

10 hours ago

Terror Attack: Three people from Bihar killed in Ganderbal terrorist attack, CM Nitish announces compensation

National News

Terror Attack: Three people from Bihar killed in Ganderbal terrorist attack, CM Nitish announces compensation

11 hours ago

Rapid Metro: Not just UP and Haryana, it will also reach Rajasthan, Khattar reveals the plan

National News

Rapid Metro: Not just UP and Haryana, it will also reach Rajasthan, Khattar reveals the plan

12 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.