13 August 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Independence Day

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Rajasthan road accident: 11 pilgrims, including 7 children, die in Dausa while returning from Khatushyamji

Rajasthan Road Accident: Eleven pilgrims died in a horrific road accident in Dausa, Rajasthan, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Dausa

Patrika Desk

Aug 13, 2025

Big-accident-in-Rajasthan
Injured being brought to hospital and, in inset, damaged pickup. Photo: Patrika

Dausa Road Accident: A horrific road accident in Dausa district, Rajasthan, early Wednesday morning, claimed the lives of 11 pilgrims. Twelve others sustained serious injuries, nine of whom were referred from Dausa District Hospital to Jaipur. The remaining three injured are receiving treatment in Dausa.

According to police, the accident occurred around 3 am near the Basdi bypass bridge on the Dausa-Manoharpur highway. A pickup truck carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh (UP), returning after visiting Khatushyamji, collided with a container parked outside a hotel. Ten people in the pickup truck died at the scene. A woman succumbed to her injuries later during treatment at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur.

9 Seriously Injured Referred to Jaipur

Of the 12 injured, nine were referred to Jaipur. One woman among them died during treatment at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur. The other three injured are receiving treatment at Dausa District Hospital. District Collector Devendra Kumar and SP Sagar Rana arrived at the scene upon receiving news of the incident and enquired about the well-being of the injured.



Pickup Truck Passengers Returning from Khatushyamji

The pickup truck passengers were travelling from Khatushyamji to Asroli in Eta, Uttar Pradesh. The horrific road accident occurred near the Basdi bypass bridge on the Dausa-Manoharpur highway. Seven children and three women are among the deceased.

Screams and Cries After the Accident

Preliminary investigations suggest that the pickup truck driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to lose control and crash into the stationary container. Screams and cries erupted at the scene following the accident.

Seven Deceased Identified

Eleven people, including seven children, have died in the accident so far. Seven have been identified. Police are working to identify the remaining four deceased. Those identified include Purvi (3), Priyanka (25), Daksh (12), Sheela (35), Seema (25), Anshu (26), and Saurabh (35). The identities of the four other deceased are yet to be ascertained.

The Injured

Those admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur include Lakshya (5), Nitik (6), Rita (30), Nilesh Kumari (22), Priyanka (19), Saurabh (28), Manoj (28), and one other. Ravi Rajput (30), Mamta Rajput (40), and Bhavana Rajput (45) are receiving treatment at Dausa District Hospital.

CM Expresses Grief Over Horrific Road Accident

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed grief over the horrific road accident. CM Bhajanlal wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the news of the loss of life in the horrific road accident in Dausa is extremely saddening. The district administration has been instructed to ensure prompt and proper treatment for the injured. May God grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured.

Share the news:

Related Topics

big accident in Rajasthan

rajasthan news

Published on:

13 Aug 2025 09:07 am

English News / National News / Rajasthan road accident: 11 pilgrims, including 7 children, die in Dausa while returning from Khatushyamji
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

Janmashtami 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.