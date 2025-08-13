Rajasthan road accident: 11 pilgrims, including 7 children, die in Dausa while returning from Khatushyamji

Dausa Road Accident: A horrific road accident in Dausa district, Rajasthan, early Wednesday morning, claimed the lives of 11 pilgrims. Twelve others sustained serious injuries, nine of whom were referred from Dausa District Hospital to Jaipur. The remaining three injured are receiving treatment in Dausa.
According to police, the accident occurred around 3 am near the Basdi bypass bridge on the Dausa-Manoharpur highway. A pickup truck carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh (UP), returning after visiting Khatushyamji, collided with a container parked outside a hotel. Ten people in the pickup truck died at the scene. A woman succumbed to her injuries later during treatment at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur.
Of the 12 injured, nine were referred to Jaipur. One woman among them died during treatment at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur. The other three injured are receiving treatment at Dausa District Hospital. District Collector Devendra Kumar and SP Sagar Rana arrived at the scene upon receiving news of the incident and enquired about the well-being of the injured.
The pickup truck passengers were travelling from Khatushyamji to Asroli in Eta, Uttar Pradesh. The horrific road accident occurred near the Basdi bypass bridge on the Dausa-Manoharpur highway. Seven children and three women are among the deceased.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the pickup truck driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to lose control and crash into the stationary container. Screams and cries erupted at the scene following the accident.
Eleven people, including seven children, have died in the accident so far. Seven have been identified. Police are working to identify the remaining four deceased. Those identified include Purvi (3), Priyanka (25), Daksh (12), Sheela (35), Seema (25), Anshu (26), and Saurabh (35). The identities of the four other deceased are yet to be ascertained.
Those admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur include Lakshya (5), Nitik (6), Rita (30), Nilesh Kumari (22), Priyanka (19), Saurabh (28), Manoj (28), and one other. Ravi Rajput (30), Mamta Rajput (40), and Bhavana Rajput (45) are receiving treatment at Dausa District Hospital.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed grief over the horrific road accident. CM Bhajanlal wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the news of the loss of life in the horrific road accident in Dausa is extremely saddening. The district administration has been instructed to ensure prompt and proper treatment for the injured. May God grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured.