Rajasthan Scam: ₹1800 Crore Fraud Targets College Students; MP Seeks Action

A cyber fraud of approximately ₹1800 crore has been perpetrated using the names of tribal students in Dungarpur. This was revealed through a letter written by the Banswara-Dungarpur Member of Parliament (MP) to the Director General of Police (DGP), Rajiv Sharma, and the Finance Minister. According to the letter by MP Rajkumar Roat, some employees of IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, and other banks in Dungarpur district contacted college students. Some even set up camps and personally solicited them to open accounts.