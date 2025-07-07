Rajasthan Scam: ₹1800 Crore Fraud Targets College Students; MP Seeks Action

A cyber fraud of approximately ₹1800 crore has been perpetrated using the names of tribal students in Dungarpur. This was revealed through a letter written by the Banswara-Dungarpur Member of Parliament (MP) to the Director General of Police (DGP), Rajiv Sharma, and the Finance Minister. According to the letter by MP Rajkumar Roat, some employees of IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, and other banks in Dungarpur district contacted college students. Some even set up camps and personally solicited them to open accounts.
Students and their families were enticed with promises of bank accounts, PAN cards, scholarships, educational loans, and government job opportunities. The fraudsters also collected all types of documents from these students and their families but never provided ATM cards or bank passbooks. When some students demanded ATMs, bank officials and employees refused to provide the documents, citing technical glitches.
Subsequently, when students investigated the matter themselves, it was revealed that transactions worth crores of rupees were being conducted through their accounts. When some students complained, the police administration, instead of catching the cyber fraudsters, harassed the affected students and their families.
MP Rajkumar Roat stated that the ₹1800 crore fraud in Dungarpur is not limited to this area alone. Similar incidents are emerging in Banswara, Pratapgarh, Udaipur, and other parts of South Rajasthan. He further mentioned that he has written to the DGP and the Finance Minister demanding action.