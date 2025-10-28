Rajasthan to Get 181KM Greenfield Expressway Passing Through 5 Districts, Easing Travel to Delhi

Jaipur: Good news for devotees of Khatu Shyam Ji and travellers on the Jaipur-Delhi route. The Bhajan Lal government is set to commence another mega road project in the state. Preparations are in full swing for the construction of a nearly 181-kilometre-long greenfield expressway from Kotputli to Kishangarh.
Once the 6-lane expressway is built, travel between Jaipur and Delhi will become even smoother. Additionally, devotees of Baba Shyam will also take less time to reach the temple compared to before. Approximately 1679 hectares of land will be acquired for the project, with an estimated cost of around ₹6906 crore. This expressway will pass through the Gavadi area of Neem Ka Thana. The road will be about 100 metres wide and 15 feet high. Construction work is expected to begin in December.
This greenfield expressway will connect Kotputli, Makrana, Nawa, Rupangarh, Kuchaman City, Renwal, Khatu Shyamji, Ringas, Palsana, Khandela, Pachkodia, Anantpura, Deodhi-Kodi, Jaitpura, Rojdi, Akoda, Naraina, and Dudu, finally reaching Kishangarh. The route will pass through a total of five districts.
The government has prepared the detailed project report (DPR) for this project. The new expressway will serve as an alternative to the existing National Highway NH-48. Once operational, it will significantly reduce the traffic pressure on NH-48. This road will not only facilitate the journey for devotees of Khatu Shyam Ji but will also give new momentum to tourism and industrial connectivity in Rajasthan.
It is noteworthy that efforts are accelerating for the Jalore-Jhalawar Expressway (402 km), Kotputli-Kishangarh Expressway (181 km), Jaipur-Bhilwara (193 km), Bikaner-Kotputli (295 km), Beawar-Bharatpur (342 km), Ajmer-Banswara (358 km), Jaipur-Phalodi (345 km), and Sri Ganganagar-Kotputli Expressway (290 km) in the state.
