Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Rajasthan to Get 181KM Greenfield Expressway Passing Through 5 Districts, Easing Travel to Delhi

After the construction of the 6-lane expressway, travel between Jaipur and Delhi will become even smoother. Additionally, devotees of Baba Shyam will also reach the temple in less time than before.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 28, 2025

Green Field Expressway

Jaipur: Good news for devotees of Khatu Shyam Ji and travellers on the Jaipur-Delhi route. The Bhajan Lal government is set to commence another mega road project in the state. Preparations are in full swing for the construction of a nearly 181-kilometre-long greenfield expressway from Kotputli to Kishangarh.

Cost Approximately ₹6906 Crore

Once the 6-lane expressway is built, travel between Jaipur and Delhi will become even smoother. Additionally, devotees of Baba Shyam will also take less time to reach the temple compared to before. Approximately 1679 hectares of land will be acquired for the project, with an estimated cost of around ₹6906 crore. This expressway will pass through the Gavadi area of Neem Ka Thana. The road will be about 100 metres wide and 15 feet high. Construction work is expected to begin in December.

Will Pass Through Five Districts

This greenfield expressway will connect Kotputli, Makrana, Nawa, Rupangarh, Kuchaman City, Renwal, Khatu Shyamji, Ringas, Palsana, Khandela, Pachkodia, Anantpura, Deodhi-Kodi, Jaitpura, Rojdi, Akoda, Naraina, and Dudu, finally reaching Kishangarh. The route will pass through a total of five districts.

The government has prepared the detailed project report (DPR) for this project. The new expressway will serve as an alternative to the existing National Highway NH-48. Once operational, it will significantly reduce the traffic pressure on NH-48. This road will not only facilitate the journey for devotees of Khatu Shyam Ji but will also give new momentum to tourism and industrial connectivity in Rajasthan.

Efforts Underway for These Projects in Rajasthan

It is noteworthy that efforts are accelerating for the Jalore-Jhalawar Expressway (402 km), Kotputli-Kishangarh Expressway (181 km), Jaipur-Bhilwara (193 km), Bikaner-Kotputli (295 km), Beawar-Bharatpur (342 km), Ajmer-Banswara (358 km), Jaipur-Phalodi (345 km), and Sri Ganganagar-Kotputli Expressway (290 km) in the state.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

rajasthan news

Published on:

28 Oct 2025 02:01 pm

English News / National News / Rajasthan to Get 181KM Greenfield Expressway Passing Through 5 Districts, Easing Travel to Delhi

Big News

View All

National News

Trending

Water Metro to Run in These 18 Cities! Know the New Network of Waterways

Water metro
National News

IMD Alert: Cyclone Montha to cause devastation in these states for the next 48 hours, over 65 trains and several flights cancelled

National News

India-China Direct Flight Resumes After Five Years, First Indigo Flight Departs from Kolkata to Guangzhou

इंडिगो फ्लाइट (ANI)
National News

Shocking Report by Education Ministry Reveals 8,000 Schools With Zero Admissions Have Over 20,000 Teachers

teacher
Education News

IMD Alert: Rain expected in these areas on October 26, 27, and 28.

Heavy Rain Alert
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.