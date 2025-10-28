Rajasthan to Get 181KM Greenfield Expressway Passing Through 5 Districts, Easing Travel to Delhi

Once the 6-lane expressway is built, travel between Jaipur and Delhi will become even smoother. Additionally, devotees of Baba Shyam will also take less time to reach the temple compared to before. Approximately 1679 hectares of land will be acquired for the project, with an estimated cost of around ₹6906 crore. This expressway will pass through the Gavadi area of Neem Ka Thana. The road will be about 100 metres wide and 15 feet high. Construction work is expected to begin in December.