Rajasthan's Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Section Nears Completion: Kota to Delhi in 4 Hours

According to NHAI officials, around 27 km of work between Sawai Madhopur-Dausa-Bundi is expected to be completed before April. Meanwhile, the construction of a tunnel near Kota is also expected to be completed by September. While the project was initially slated for completion in 2024, delays have been caused by difficulties encountered during tunnel construction and other issues.

Starting with eight lanes, expandable to twelve Currently, the expressway has eight lanes. However, it is designed to be expandable to twelve lanes in the future to accommodate increasing traffic. The NHAI has acquired land in a manner that will eliminate the need for further land acquisition if lane expansion becomes necessary. Currently, the maximum speed limit for light vehicles is 120 kmph, which may be increased to 140 kmph in the future.

Traffic first started on the Sohna-Dausa section Traffic on the expressway first commenced on the section between Sohna and Bhandarej near Dausa. This section was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi. Since then, work has been progressing rapidly.

The NHAI aims to complete the project by the end of this year or in the first quarter of next year, and subsequently open it to traffic. The Delhi-Mumbai distance via this expressway will be approximately 1386 km, with a claimed travel time of twelve hours.