Rajasthan's Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Section Nears Completion: Kota to Delhi in 4 Hours

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: A 373 km stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway passes through Rajasthan. However, some work remains to be completed, which is expected to be finished soon.

JaipurJan 18, 2025 / 10:48 am

Patrika Desk

The Rajasthan section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to be completed this year. 373 km of this expressway passes through Rajasthan, with approximately 35 km of work remaining. Authorities claim this remaining work will be finished by September. Upon completion, the travel time between Kota and Delhi will be reduced to just four hours.
According to NHAI officials, around 27 km of work between Sawai Madhopur-Dausa-Bundi is expected to be completed before April. Meanwhile, the construction of a tunnel near Kota is also expected to be completed by September. While the project was initially slated for completion in 2024, delays have been caused by difficulties encountered during tunnel construction and other issues.

Starting with eight lanes, expandable to twelve

Currently, the expressway has eight lanes. However, it is designed to be expandable to twelve lanes in the future to accommodate increasing traffic. The NHAI has acquired land in a manner that will eliminate the need for further land acquisition if lane expansion becomes necessary. Currently, the maximum speed limit for light vehicles is 120 kmph, which may be increased to 140 kmph in the future.

Traffic first started on the Sohna-Dausa section

Traffic on the expressway first commenced on the section between Sohna and Bhandarej near Dausa. This section was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi. Since then, work has been progressing rapidly.
The NHAI aims to complete the project by the end of this year or in the first quarter of next year, and subsequently open it to traffic. The Delhi-Mumbai distance via this expressway will be approximately 1386 km, with a claimed travel time of twelve hours.

Jaipur-Bandikui work also expected to be completed by March

A four-lane expressway is also under construction to connect this expressway to Jaipur via Bandikui. This work is expected to be completed by March.

