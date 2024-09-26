Rajnath Singh: Army should be prepared for war… Defense Minister Rajnath Singh gave a shocking statement

The Need to be Prepared for War Defense Minister Rajnath Singh had said at the Joint Commander’s Conference on Thursday that India is a peace-loving nation and that the armed forces need to be prepared for war to maintain peace. He emphasized the importance of developing a joint vision for the armed forces and preparing for future wars, as well as taking coordinated, swift, and appropriate action against provocative incidents.

Referring to the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts, and the current situation in Bangladesh, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called upon the commanders to analyze these events, anticipate future challenges, and be prepared to deal with the “unpredictable”. He stressed the need for a comprehensive and in-depth analysis by the top military leadership of the situation on the northern border and the events unfolding in neighboring countries, which pose a challenge to peace and stability in the region.