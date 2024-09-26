Rajnath Singh: Army should be prepared for war… Defense Minister Rajnath Singh gave a shocking statement

scriptRajnath Singh: Army should be prepared for war… Defense Minister Rajnath Singh gave a shocking statement | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajnath Singh: Rajnath Singh said on Friday that in order to maintain peace in the country and the world, he has asked the army to be prepared for war.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 01:57 am

Patrika Desk

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that to maintain peace in the country and the world, he has asked the army to be prepared for war. Rajnath Singh, while chairing the first Joint Commander’s Conference on Thursday, had said that the armed forces need to be prepared for war. He clarified today, “India is the only country in the world that has given the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family). India has always advocated for peace. But looking at the current geopolitical situation, I have asked the army to be prepared for war so that our peace is not disturbed.”

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh had said at the Joint Commander’s Conference on Thursday that India is a peace-loving nation and that the armed forces need to be prepared for war to maintain peace. He emphasized the importance of developing a joint vision for the armed forces and preparing for future wars, as well as taking coordinated, swift, and appropriate action against provocative incidents.
Referring to the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts, and the current situation in Bangladesh, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called upon the commanders to analyze these events, anticipate future challenges, and be prepared to deal with the “unpredictable”. He stressed the need for a comprehensive and in-depth analysis by the top military leadership of the situation on the northern border and the events unfolding in neighboring countries, which pose a challenge to peace and stability in the region.

