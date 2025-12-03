Rajnath Singh says Nehru wanted to build Babri Masjid with public funds

Rajnath Singh alleged that after Sardar Patel's death, when the public collected funds for his memorial, Nehru asked for that amount to be spent on wells and roads in villages. Singh termed this as "hypocrisy" and said that building wells and roads is the government's own responsibility. The Defence Minister even said, "Nehru gave himself the Bharat Ratna, but why was Sardar Patel not given this honour at the same time?"