Rajya Sabha Adjourned Amidst Opposition Uproar Over Dhankhar’s Resignation and US Tariffs

The Rajya Sabha (Council of States) session was adjourned on Thursday within 15 minutes of its commencement following disruptions by opposition parties over issues such as the resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, US tariffs, crimes against women, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar. The uproar prevented the Zero Hour from taking place. Opposition MPs demanded a discussion under Rule 267 on these issues and resorted to vociferous protests when their demand was not met.
Due to continuous disruptions and sloganeering, the House proceedings were adjourned until 12 noon. However, the situation did not improve, leading to a further adjournment until 2 pm. Upon commencement of the Rajya Sabha proceedings, Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh informed the House that 28 opposition MPs had submitted notices under Rule 267 seeking discussions on various issues. This rule allows for the suspension of all other business to discuss the specified topics, culminating in a vote.
Opposition MPs demanded immediate discussions on issues including the SIR, the adverse effects of the 25% tariff and penalties imposed by the US on India, the harassment of women and children in Odisha, the ill-treatment of Bengali workers in other states, the arrest of two nuns in Chhattisgarh, and the sudden resignation of Vice President Dhankhar. This demand was raised by several opposition MPs, including Sultana Dev, Shubhasis Khutia, Sasmit Patra, Renuka Chowdhury, Neeraj Dangi, Rajiv Shukla, Saket Gokhale, Santosh Kumar P, V. Sivadasan, and Trinamool Congress MPs.
The Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha rejected all the demands for discussion. He stated that these notices did not conform to the previously established procedures of the Chair and therefore could not be accepted. Following the Deputy Chairman's refusal to allow the discussion, opposition MPs began sloganeering and rose from their seats, leading to the adjournment of the House proceedings, first until 12 noon and then until 2 pm.