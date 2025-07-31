31 July 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Amidst Opposition Uproar Over Dhankhar’s Resignation and US Tariffs

The opposition disrupted the Rajya Sabha proceedings, demanding an immediate discussion on various issues. This led to the adjournment of the House first until 12 noon and later until 2 pm.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 31, 2025

हरिवंश नारायण सिंह
Harivansh Narayan Singh (Photo: IANS)

The Rajya Sabha (Council of States) session was adjourned on Thursday within 15 minutes of its commencement following disruptions by opposition parties over issues such as the resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, US tariffs, crimes against women, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar. The uproar prevented the Zero Hour from taking place. Opposition MPs demanded a discussion under Rule 267 on these issues and resorted to vociferous protests when their demand was not met.

House Proceedings Adjourned Twice

Due to continuous disruptions and sloganeering, the House proceedings were adjourned until 12 noon. However, the situation did not improve, leading to a further adjournment until 2 pm. Upon commencement of the Rajya Sabha proceedings, Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh informed the House that 28 opposition MPs had submitted notices under Rule 267 seeking discussions on various issues. This rule allows for the suspension of all other business to discuss the specified topics, culminating in a vote.

MPs Raise Demands

Opposition MPs demanded immediate discussions on issues including the SIR, the adverse effects of the 25% tariff and penalties imposed by the US on India, the harassment of women and children in Odisha, the ill-treatment of Bengali workers in other states, the arrest of two nuns in Chhattisgarh, and the sudden resignation of Vice President Dhankhar. This demand was raised by several opposition MPs, including Sultana Dev, Shubhasis Khutia, Sasmit Patra, Renuka Chowdhury, Neeraj Dangi, Rajiv Shukla, Saket Gokhale, Santosh Kumar P, V. Sivadasan, and Trinamool Congress MPs.

Deputy Chairman Rejects Demands

The Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha rejected all the demands for discussion. He stated that these notices did not conform to the previously established procedures of the Chair and therefore could not be accepted. Following the Deputy Chairman's refusal to allow the discussion, opposition MPs began sloganeering and rose from their seats, leading to the adjournment of the House proceedings, first until 12 noon and then until 2 pm.

Share the news:

Published on:

31 Jul 2025 04:41 pm

English News / National News / Rajya Sabha Adjourned Amidst Opposition Uproar Over Dhankhar’s Resignation and US Tariffs
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.