Raksha Bandhan: Schoolgirls Tie Rakhi to PM Modi; Rahul Gandhi Extends Greetings

Raksha Bandhan: The festival of Rakhi was celebrated with joy and enthusiasm across the country on Saturday. The festival was also observed at the PM's residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, Delhi, where schoolgirls tied Rakhis on the wrist of PM Modi. PM Modi was also seen playing with the girls. During this time, the PM welcomed all the schoolgirls.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Raksha Bandhan greetings to the nation. He posted on X, writing: “Many happy wishes to all countrymen on Raksha Bandhan.”
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also extended Raksha Bandhan greetings to the nation. Sharing a photo with his sister Priyanka Gandhi on X, Rahul wrote: "Heartiest Raksha Bandhan wishes to all countrymen. I hope this bond of love and affection between brothers and sisters continues to deepen."
President Droupadi Murmu posted on X, writing: "On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all countrymen residing in India and abroad." At Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children and students from various schools and organisations.
Soldiers of the Indian Army's Southern Command also had Rakhis tied on their wrists by young girls. The Southern Command wrote on X: "On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, volunteers and children from the Sanskriti Foundation tied Rakhis to the soldiers of the Bison Division, reaffirming that our soldiers are never far from their families. We deeply value this heartfelt gesture of devotion, respect and affection, which further strengthens our resolve of service and contribution to nation-building."