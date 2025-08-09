Raksha Bandhan: Schoolgirls Tie Rakhi to PM Modi; Rahul Gandhi Extends Greetings

Soldiers of the Indian Army's Southern Command also had Rakhis tied on their wrists by young girls. The Southern Command wrote on X: "On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, volunteers and children from the Sanskriti Foundation tied Rakhis to the soldiers of the Bison Division, reaffirming that our soldiers are never far from their families. We deeply value this heartfelt gesture of devotion, respect and affection, which further strengthens our resolve of service and contribution to nation-building."