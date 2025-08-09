What will the weather be like on Rakhi day? Heavy rain to wreak havoc in these states from 10 to 15 August

IMD Alert: Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds is lashing several areas in Delhi-NCR since this morning. There is a strong possibility of heavy rainfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh on Raksha Bandhan. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall for the next seven days.
The IMD stated that a new spell of very heavy rainfall is likely to commence from 10 August in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Delhi is expected to experience thunderstorms with rain. Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall activity is likely to commence over central India and Rajasthan during the next 4-5 days.
According to the IMD, the current spell of rain may continue over most parts of Northeast India. The IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall over several states on 9 August. Widespread rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya from 8 to 13 August. Heavy rainfall is likely in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura in the coming days.
Many parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are also experiencing the impact of heavy rainfall. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in these states for the next few days. The IMD has also issued a heavy rainfall alert for districts like West Champaran, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Supaul, Madhepura, and Kishanganj in Bihar. The IMD has also warned of the possibility of lightning strikes in some areas.