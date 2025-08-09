9 August 2025,

Saturday

National News

What will the weather be like on Rakhi day? Heavy rain to wreak havoc in these states from 10 to 15 August

IMD Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for the next seven days. The IMD stated that a new spell of very heavy rainfall is likely to commence in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh from 10 August.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 09, 2025

Weather Update
IMD Alert: (Photo - IANS)

IMD Alert: Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds is lashing several areas in Delhi-NCR since this morning. There is a strong possibility of heavy rainfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh on Raksha Bandhan. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall for the next seven days.

Heavy Rainfall Likely from 10 to 14 August

The IMD stated that a new spell of very heavy rainfall is likely to commence from 10 August in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Delhi is expected to experience thunderstorms with rain. Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall activity is likely to commence over central India and Rajasthan during the next 4-5 days.

According to the IMD, the current spell of rain may continue over most parts of Northeast India. The IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall over several states on 9 August. Widespread rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya from 8 to 13 August. Heavy rainfall is likely in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura in the coming days.

Heavy Rainfall Likely in Several Districts of Bihar

Many parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are also experiencing the impact of heavy rainfall. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in these states for the next few days. The IMD has also issued a heavy rainfall alert for districts like West Champaran, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Supaul, Madhepura, and Kishanganj in Bihar. The IMD has also warned of the possibility of lightning strikes in some areas.

Updated on:

09 Aug 2025 08:38 am

Published on:

09 Aug 2025 08:32 am

English News / National News / What will the weather be like on Rakhi day? Heavy rain to wreak havoc in these states from 10 to 15 August
