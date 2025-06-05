scriptRamgarh Restoration Event: CM Bhajan Lal Praises Patrika’s Amritam Jalam Campaign, Thanks Kothari Ji | Ramgarh Restoration Event: CM Bhajanlal Praises Patrika's Amritam Jalam Campaign, Thanks Kothari Ji | Latest News | Patrika News
Ramgarh Restoration Event: CM Bhajan Lal Praises Patrika’s Amritam Jalam Campaign, Thanks Kothari Ji

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma launched the Amritam Jalam campaign today at the Ramgarh restoration ceremony. The launch coincided with World Environment Day and Ganga Dussehra. He also took part in a voluntary cleanliness drive as part of the launch.

JaipurJun 05, 2025 / 12:16 pm

Patrika Desk

Ramgarh Dam Restoration Ceremony

CM Bhajan Lal and Patrika Group’s Chief Editor Gulab Kothari at the event.

(Photo: Patrika)

Rajasthan Patrika Amritam Jalam Abhiyan: A ‘Vande Ganga’ water conservation public campaign, adopted from the Rajasthan Patrika’s Amrutam Jalam Abhiyan by the Bhajanlal government, was launched today and will run until 20 June. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma inaugurated the campaign this morning with Shramdaan (voluntary labour) at the Ramgarh Dam restoration ceremony. The ceremony was also attended by Gulab Kothari, Chief Editor of the Patrika Group; Jogaram Patel, Minister of Law; and Sanjay Sharma, Minister of State for Forests and Environment.
CM Bhajan Lal Sharma praised Rajasthan Patrika’s Amrutam Jalam Abhiyan. Addressing the Ramgarh Dam restoration ceremony, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma said, “Gulab Kothari ji has taken a good initiative, for which he deserves many thanks. The arrival of water in the Ramgarh Dam will benefit everyone. This area is known by the name of Banganga. When Arjun shot an arrow on the earth, Ganga emerged. This Banganga flows through Dausa and Bharatpur. This work has started today, and it will not stop. This Ban Ganga will fill the Ramgarh Dam and provide ample water to Dausa and Bharatpur.”
CM Bhajan Lal Sharma further stated, “PM Modi says that besides politics, we also do work related to social concerns. PM Modi’s cleanliness campaign has become a people’s campaign today. The PM also took up the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign, which increased awareness among people. A ‘One Tree in Mother’s Name’ campaign is underway in the state. He appealed to the people to take this campaign forward in every village and town for water conservation. This program is running in every district of Rajasthan, and everyone should participate in it.”
Ramgarh Dam Restoration Ceremony

Today is a very sacred day: Gulab Kothari

Addressing the Ramgarh Dam restoration ceremony, Gulab Kothari, Chief Editor of the Patrika Group, said, “Today is a very sacred day. Just as there is a resolution behind the flow of the Ganga, similarly, there is a resolution behind Patrika’s Amritam Jalam. This dream has been going on for a long time. The dam has been dry for two decades. Many people came and went, but no one felt this pain.”

Two Chief Ministers ran the government, but…

Gulab Kothari said, “In Rajasthan, two Chief Ministers ran the government. But, they also did not realise that the dam was dry. But, we should never abandon a resolution. We continued to work honestly, and people joined us. Today, CM Bhajan Lal has given time for the dam’s restoration work. This is a very big step by the government. The Rajasthan High Court gave many decisions regarding Ramgarh. But, where are those orders today? We were alone in this work. But, now we have got a strong partner. Today is the day, a new dawn has arrived for Ramgarh.”
Ramgarh Dam Restoration Ceremony

CM Bhajan Lal to plant saplings

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will also plant saplings in Jamwaramgarh. He will also address the state-level workshop at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur. Ministers in charge of districts will launch the campaign, and the officers in charge have already reached the districts for a two-day tour to prepare for this.
Ramgarh Dam Restoration Ceremony

‘Vande Ganga’ water worship and Kalash Puja

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will visit Bundi on Thursday, where he will participate in the Chief Minister’s ‘Vande Ganga’ water worship, Chunri Mahotsav, and Kalash Puja ceremony in Keshorayapatan. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various works under the Jal Swavalamban Abhiyan 2.1 in Bundi. Sharma will reach Bharatpur in the evening, where he will perform special prayers at the Ganga Mandir and offer Deepdan in Sujanganga.

Inauguration of ₹345 crore project

During the campaign, work will be done on cleaning water sources and Shramdaan for water conservation, while projects worth over ₹345 crore will be inaugurated and foundation stones laid. On the first day, preparations will be made for cleaning and repairing water sources, Vande Ganga Kalash Yatra, river-dam-lake worship, and tree planting under Hariyali Rajasthan. The campaign will also include Shramdaan, Tulsi plant distribution, and pledges to reduce plastic use.

Jal-Jan campaign to gather pace from today

6 June—On Nirjala Ekadashi, removing silt from water conservation structures and arranging clean drinking water for animals and birds, along with Vande Ganga Jal Seva, water testing campaign at railway stations, bus stands, etc.
7 June—Seminars on the campaign.
8 June—Vande Ganga Prabhat Pheri and awareness campaign rally at the panchayat level in rural areas and ward level in cities.
9 June—Launch of Amrit Sarovars. Mapping and cleaning of village water sources.
10 to 15 June—Approval and foundation laying of works under the Chief Minister Jan Swavalamban Abhiyan 2.2, launch of projects under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Pariyojana 2.0. Kisan Chaupal, cleaning of diggies, lighting lamps at water sources.
16 to 19 June—Discussions on water harvesting and conservation in night chaupals at selected Gram Panchayat headquarters under the Chief Minister Jal Swavalamban Abhiyan 2.0.
20 June—Honouring of contributing Bhamashahs and organisations in the Vande Ganga Jal Sanrakshan-Jan Abhiyan at the campaign’s conclusion.

Strengthening flood control systems

Along with water conservation, work will also be done to expand irrigation capacity and strengthen flood control systems. This includes the construction of water harvesting structures, reservoir restoration, repair of dams, anicuts and canals, rainwater harvesting structures and environment-related works will be inaugurated and foundation stones laid. In addition, Bhoomi and Jal Pujan will also be performed for works whose foundation stones have already been laid.

