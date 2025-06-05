Ramgarh Restoration Event: CM Bhajan Lal Praises Patrika’s Amritam Jalam Campaign, Thanks Kothari Ji

Today is a very sacred day: Gulab KothariAddressing the Ramgarh Dam restoration ceremony, Gulab Kothari, Chief Editor of the Patrika Group, said, “Today is a very sacred day. Just as there is a resolution behind the flow of the Ganga, similarly, there is a resolution behind Patrika’s Amritam Jalam. This dream has been going on for a long time. The dam has been dry for two decades. Many people came and went, but no one felt this pain.”
Two Chief Ministers ran the government, but…Gulab Kothari said, “In Rajasthan, two Chief Ministers ran the government. But, they also did not realise that the dam was dry. But, we should never abandon a resolution. We continued to work honestly, and people joined us. Today, CM Bhajan Lal has given time for the dam’s restoration work. This is a very big step by the government. The Rajasthan High Court gave many decisions regarding Ramgarh. But, where are those orders today? We were alone in this work. But, now we have got a strong partner. Today is the day, a new dawn has arrived for Ramgarh.”
CM Bhajan Lal to plant saplingsChief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will also plant saplings in Jamwaramgarh. He will also address the state-level workshop at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur. Ministers in charge of districts will launch the campaign, and the officers in charge have already reached the districts for a two-day tour to prepare for this.
‘Vande Ganga’ water worship and Kalash PujaChief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will visit Bundi on Thursday, where he will participate in the Chief Minister’s ‘Vande Ganga’ water worship, Chunri Mahotsav, and Kalash Puja ceremony in Keshorayapatan. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various works under the Jal Swavalamban Abhiyan 2.1 in Bundi. Sharma will reach Bharatpur in the evening, where he will perform special prayers at the Ganga Mandir and offer Deepdan in Sujanganga.
Inauguration of ₹345 crore projectDuring the campaign, work will be done on cleaning water sources and Shramdaan for water conservation, while projects worth over ₹345 crore will be inaugurated and foundation stones laid. On the first day, preparations will be made for cleaning and repairing water sources, Vande Ganga Kalash Yatra, river-dam-lake worship, and tree planting under Hariyali Rajasthan. The campaign will also include Shramdaan, Tulsi plant distribution, and pledges to reduce plastic use.
Jal-Jan campaign to gather pace from today6 June—On Nirjala Ekadashi, removing silt from water conservation structures and arranging clean drinking water for animals and birds, along with Vande Ganga Jal Seva, water testing campaign at railway stations, bus stands, etc.
7 June—Seminars on the campaign.
8 June—Vande Ganga Prabhat Pheri and awareness campaign rally at the panchayat level in rural areas and ward level in cities.
9 June—Launch of Amrit Sarovars. Mapping and cleaning of village water sources.
10 to 15 June—Approval and foundation laying of works under the Chief Minister Jan Swavalamban Abhiyan 2.2, launch of projects under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Pariyojana 2.0. Kisan Chaupal, cleaning of diggies, lighting lamps at water sources.
16 to 19 June—Discussions on water harvesting and conservation in night chaupals at selected Gram Panchayat headquarters under the Chief Minister Jal Swavalamban Abhiyan 2.0.
20 June—Honouring of contributing Bhamashahs and organisations in the Vande Ganga Jal Sanrakshan-Jan Abhiyan at the campaign’s conclusion.